KANSAS CITY — General manager Jerry Dipoto is getting that trading itch again. He made his second trade of the day on Sunday, acquiring reliever Ryan Garton and minor league catcher Mike Marjama from the Tampa Bay Rays. Seattle sent two minor league players — left-handed pitcher Anthony Misiewicz and infielder Luis Rengifo — and will add a player to be named later to complete the deal.

Garton was added to the 40-man roster and will report to Class AAA Tacoma. To make room, catcher Tuffy Gosewisch was designated for assignment.

The 27-year-old right-hander has appeared in seven games over three stints with the Rays, posting an 8.71 ERA. He’s spent most of the Class AAA Durham, posting a 2-0 record with a 1.64 ERA and four saves in 24 appearances. Class AAA hitters were batting .162 against him this season. In 33 innings pitched, he struck out 46 batters with 16 walks. Garton has a fastball that sits around 92-94 mph and a solid cutter. He’s basically a middle reliever type with minor league options, which the Mariners like.

“He’s got a little bit of MLB experience,” Dipoto said. “He’s had a very good history at the minor league level of piling up strikeouts.”

Marjama, 28, has spent all season with Durham and will also report to Tacoma. He’s hitting .274 with 16 doubles, a triple, nine homers and 51 RBI in 72 games. He played in the Class AAA All-Star game at Cheney Stadium in July. He was originally a third baseman when he was taken out of Long Beach State in the 23rd round of the 2011 draft and later converted to a catcher.

“He’s a guy that we have tried to acquire for about a year now it seems,” Dipoto said. “He’s an athletic catcher that can throw and he has a good history with the bat. He’s been a good player at every level. We are looking forward to see what he can do when given a Major League opportunity.”

Misiewicz, 20, was 8-5 with a 4.75 in 23 starts combined between High-A Modesto and Class AA Arkansas this season. In 119 1/3 innings pitched, he’s struck out 117 batters with 38. He was drafted in the 18th round in 2015 out o Michigan State.

Rengifo, 20, was hitting .250 with 24 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 44 RBI for Class A Clinton this season. A switch-hitting infielder, he was signed as international free agent on July 8, 2013 out of Carabobo, Venezuela.