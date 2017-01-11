Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto got the pitcher he targeted in the offseason -- lefty Drew Smyly -- in a four-player trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Early in the offseason, the Mariners targeted left-handed starting pitcher Drew Smyly, a perfect fit for a starting rotation in need of a talent upgrade. But with a farm system limited on prospects, finding the right package of players to send to the Tampa Bay Rays in return made the trade an impossibility.

“I’ve probably spent more time throughout the course of our offseason trying to acquire Drew Smyly than any other thing that we’ve done,” Dipoto said.

So on Wednesday, Dipoto created the package with a trade. Less than an hour after acquiring outfielder Mallex Smith in a four-player trade with the Braves, Dipoto then sent the speedy outfielder, along with left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough and infielder Carlos Vargas to the Rays in exchange for Smyly, giving him the pitcher he’d always coveted.

“It became apparent to us over the last two or three days that we were able to access Drew Smyly by making the deal with Atlanta that tapped into Mallex Smith,” Dipoto said. “So effectively these were two deals that were interlinked.”

It was the 11th trade for Dipoto this offseason and one of his most important, giving him a proven starter to place in the middle of the starting rotation.

Smyly, 27, made a career-high 30 starts, posting a 7-12 record with a 4.88 ERA this past season. In 175 1/3 innings, Smyly struck out 167 batters and with 49 walks. His 2.52 walks per nine innings were seventh lowest in the American League. Over his final 12 starts, Smyly was 5-1 with a 3.73 ERA.

In five Major League seasons combined with Detroit and Tampa. Smyly is 31-28 with a 3.74 ERA in 156 appearances, including 85 starts.

Admittedly, there were times where Dipoto felt that no deal would come to fruition.

“On multiple occasions, I basically assumed we weren’t going to be able to get there,” he said. “But I stayed in touch with (general manager) Erik Neander of the Rays and continued to talk through it and never really let it drop for too long. We just generally stayed in touch. The combination of events of today made this possible.”

Smith, 23, was also an early target of the Mariners in the offseason, but with separate deals that netted Mitch Haniger and Jarrod Dyson. The need for Smith lessened. Dipoto turned that work into another deal. He made his MLB debut this past season, playing in 72 games and hitting .238 (45-for-189) with a .316 on-base percentage, seven doubles, four triples, three home runs and 22 RBI while recording 16 stolen bases. He is capable of playing all three outfield positions, spending most of his time in centerfield in his professional career. The Rays could start him in left field or use him a fourth outfielder. He also provides depth.

Yarbrough, 25, had a breakout season in 2016 and earned Southern League Pitcher of the Year honors after going 12-4 with a 2.95 ERA (42 ER, 128.1 IP) in 25 starts with AA Jackson in 2016. A fourth-round selection in the 2014 draft out of Old Dominion, Yarbrough went 16-13 with a 3.09 ERA in 61 games, 57 starts.

Vargas, 17, hit .242 (52-for-215) with 41 runs scored, 11 doubles, seven home runs, 35 RBI, 32 walks and two stolen bases in 62 games during his rookie campaign with the Dominican Summer League Mariners last season. He was signed as an International Free Agent on July 2, 2015. Scouts like his power potential and project him more as a corner outfielder in the future.