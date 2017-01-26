The Mariners picked up another starting pitcher for 40-man roster depth from the A's in exchange for a minor league catcher.
Asked if he was done making roster moves with spring training looming, Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto smiled and replied: “We are never done.”
And they weren’t.
After making a waiver claim for catcher Tuffy Gosewisch early Thursday afternoon, Dipoto continued to tinker with the Mariners’ 40-man roster, making a small trade later in the afternoon.
Seattle acquired left-handed pitcher Dillon Overton from the Oakland A’s in exchange for minor league catcher Jason Goldstein. To make room on the 40-man roster for Overton, catcher Jesus Sucre was designated for assignment. Since he was out of minor league options and unlikely to make the 25-man roster, Sucre was going to be designated for assignment at some point this spring. There is a strong possibility that he clears waivers and is outrighted to the Mariners’ minor league system.
Overton, who turns 26 in August, was recently designated for assignment by the A’s on Wednesday. He posted a 13-5 record with a 3.29 ERA in 20 starts and a relief appearance for Class AAA Nashville last season. In 125 2/3 innings, Overton struck out 131 batters and walked just 25. He struggled in his time in the big leagues. He made five starts and two relief appearances, posting a 1-3 record and 11.47 ERA. He in 24 1/3 innings pitched, he struck out 17 and walked seven.
“Dillon has been successful at every level of the minor leagues,” Dipoto said. “He is a young, controllable pitcher with Major League upside who adds to our depth.”
Overton was second-round pick out of the University of Oklahoma in the 2010 draft by the A’s. He was rated as the A’s No. 8 prospect going into the 2016 season by Baseball America.
Goldstein, 22, is a defense-first catcher, who selected with a ninth-round pick out of the University of Illinois in the 2016 draft. He split his first professional season between the Arizona League Mariners and Short-A Everett. In 19 total games, he hit .279 (17-for-61) with two doubles and 6 RBI.
