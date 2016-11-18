On a day full of roster moves, the Mariners acquired versatile infielder/outfielders Taylor Motter and Richie Shaffer from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for three minor leaguers. The team also said goodbye to outfielder/first baseman Stefen Romero and left-handed reliever David Rollins in separate roster moves.

Amidst the roster moves of typical offseason transactional management and Friday’s deadline to protect minor league players eligible for the Rule 5 draft, Mariners’ general manager Jerry Dipoto also addressed his team’s overall depth on the 40-man roster. Seattle acquired infielder/outfielders Taylor Motter and Richie Shaffer from the Tampa Bay Rays in a five-player trade that sent minor league infielder Dalton Kelly and right-handed pitchers Andrew Kittredge and Dylan Thompson to Tampa.

“Motter and Shaffer help us create the depth that is critical to our success,” Dipoto said. “They are two defensively versatile players who have offensive skill; Shaffer brings power and Motter brings on-base ability and speed. Their additions gives us players with Major League experience who allow us to maintain our roster flexibility throughout the season.”

Motter, 27, hit .188 (15-for-80) with three doubles, two home runs, nine RBI and 11 walks in 34 games for Tampa this season. He is able to play all four infield positions and can also play the two corner outfield spots. In 88 games with Class AAA Durham, he hit .229 with a .686 on-base plus slugging percentage, 17 doubles, 13 homers and 46 RBI in 88 games. Motter had a big season with Durham in 2015, hitting .292 with a .366 on-base percentage, 43 doubles, 14 homers and 72 RBI in 127 games.

Shaffer, 25, had three call-ups over the 2016 season, playing in 20 games. He hit .250 (12-for-48) with six doubles, a homer and four RBI. In 119 games with Durham, he hit .227 with a .695 OPS, 27 doubles, 11 homers and 48 RBI. He’s a former first-round pick in the 2012 MLB draft out of Clemson. He has played third base, first base and right field in his professional career.

Of the three players Seattle gave up, Kittredge had progressed the most in their system, reaching Class AAA Tacoma this season. A former standout at University of Washington, he was 3-3 with seven saves and a 3.50 ERA in 37 appearances between Class AA and Class AAA this season. Kelly hit .293 (141-for-481) for Class A Clinton and reached base in 112 of 130 games. He was named to the Mid-West League Mid-Season All-Star team. Thompson pitched in three games this season because of injuries. He was a fourth-round pick in the 2015 draft out of the University of Minnesota.

Earlier in the day, the Mariners said goodbye to a pair of players on their 40-man roster.

The organization granted the unconditional release of outfielder/first baseman Stefen Romero so he can pursue opportunities to play in Japan. This is something that Romero had been considering for quite a while. With Seattle trading for first baseman/outfielder Danny Valencia, Romero was unlikely to make the opening day roster. Since he was out of minor league options, he would have been designated for assignment.

Romero, 28, was a 12th-round pick in the 2010 draft out of Oregon State. He spent much of the last two seasons with Class AAA Tacoma. This past season, he hit .304 with a .902 on-base plus slugging percentage, 24 doubles, six triples, 21 homers and 85 RBI for the Rainiers. He was named to the mid-season and postseason Pacific Coast League All-Star teams. In 351 games at the Class AAA level, Romero hit .299 with an .861 OPS. But that success never translated to the big league level. Playing in a part time role in 2014 and seeing spot call ups the next two seasons, Romero hit .195 with a .542 OPS in 95 MLB games. The opportunity to get every-day at-bats or sustained starting role never materialized for Romero despite his minor league success.

The Mariners also lost left-handed reliever David Rollins on a waivers claim by the Chicago Cubs. He rode the shuttle back and forth from the big leagues to Class AAA Tacoma in 2016 with five different call-ups. He appeared in 11 big league games, posting a 7.71 ERA. He had a solid season with the Rainiers, posting a 5-0 record with a 3.77 ERA with 32 strikeouts and just six walks in 45 1/3 innings pitched. A Rule 5 draft pick in 2015, Rollins missed part of last season with a suspension after testing positive for a performance enhancing drug. He’s made 31 MLB relief appearances, posting a 1-2 record with a 7.60 ERA.