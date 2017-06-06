Hernandez struggled with his command and mechanics in his first game action since going on the disabled list on April 26.

The competitor in Felix Hernandez was irritated by the results, frustrated with his command and confused as to why his mechanics felt awkward and out of sync. But the realist in Hernandez understood that the most important aspect of his first rehab outing on Tuesday with Class AAA Tacoma at Cheney Stadium was simple — health.

And despite a shorter than expected outing with too many runs and hits allowed, Hernandez didn’t feel any discomfort in his right shoulder in his first rehab start since going on the disabled list on April 26 with bursitis.

“I only got two,” he said of the innings. “I felt good, but it just felt weird. My timing was off and I couldn’t get my rhythm. But I was pain free and it was the most important thing.”

Hernandez pitched the two innings, giving up five runs on four hits with two walks and three strikes. With pitch limit of 60, he hoped to make it through four innings. Instead, he got just the two innings, throwing 20 pitches in the first inning and 29 in the second. His fastball sat around 91-92 mph and touched 93 mph.

“I was wild,” he said. “I was all over the place. That’s not good. But it’s the first (game) in a month and a half. I knew it was going to happen. I just have to work on my mechanics and Sunday will be better.”

He is scheduled to make another rehab start for the Rainiers on Sunday at Cheney Stadium with a pitch limit of around 85. The plan would be then insert him into the Mariners rotation and start against the Rangers on June 17 on the upcoming road trip.

“I was want to feel better and have more rhythm and throw more strikes,” he said.

Hernandez worked a scoreless first inning. He struck out former teammate Ketel Marte with a nasty curveball, but also issued a two-out walk.

His outing fell apart in the second inning. Hernandez was late to cover first on a ground ball to the right side, which resulted in a leadoff base runner. He gave up a single to former Mariner prospect Jack Reinheimer and then walked Zach Borenstein to load the bases. Hernandez came back to strike out Kristopher Negron, but then gave a broken bat bloop single to center off the bat of Hank Conger to allow a run to score. A misplaced fastball to Ildemaro Vargas turned into a line driver over wall in right field for a grand slam. Hernandez ended the inning, getting Marte to ground out and striking out Oswaldo Arcia.