Felix Hernandez took the loss in his second start of the Venezuelan Winter Leagues

After missing his scheduled start on Wednesday because of food poisoning, Felix Hernandez made his second start in the Venezuelan winter league on Thursday night.

Pitching for Navegantes del Magallanes, Hernandez was saddled with the loss, giving up two runs in four innings pitched in a 4-1 defeat to Caribes de Anzoategui.

A shaky first inning hurt Hernandez. He struck out Niuman Romero to start the game, but then gave up back-to-back singles to Orlando Arcia and Alexi Amarista. The trouble snowballed with a walk Denis Phipps to load the bases. An infield single to Rene Reyes allowed a run to score and a sac fly from Balbino Fuenmayor made it 2-0. Hernandez ended the inning with a strikeout looking on Rossmel Perez.

Working with catcher and Mariners teammate Jesus Sucre, Hernandez shook off the first-inning struggles. He didn’t allow another baserunner the rest of the outing. He worked the next three innings perfect, retiring all nine batters. The nine outs came on six ground balls, two strikeouts and a fly ball.

The final line: four innings pitched, two runs, three hits, a walk and four strikeouts. He threw 63 pitches with 38 strikes. With the loss, Magallanes was eliminated from the postseason race. It means Hernandez may not throw in another sanctioned game before reporting to Peoria, Arizona on Feb. 14.