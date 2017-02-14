Felix Hernandez met with the media to discuss on Tuesday as Mariners' pitchers and catchers reported to Peoria for their physicals.

Ryan Divish
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

PEORIA, Ariz. — Felix Hernandez arrived to the Mariners complex with short hair, a clean shaven face and about 15 pounds of muscle added to his frame, ready for the 2017 season.

Hernandez met with the media to discuss his offseason that included a trip to Africa and a new training program, playing in the World Baseball Classic and bouncing back from a subpar 2016 season.

“I’ve got to prove people wrong,” he said. “I feel fine. I’m healthy. And that’s the main thing.”

Are people doubting him?

“Sometimes,” he said. “I don’t know why. I’m still here.”

