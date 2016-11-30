Two days after the Mariners dealt Alex Jackson, whom Baseball America had named the club’s top prospect entering 2016, it named his successor atop the list of top prospects in a once barren system.

Outfielder Kyle Lewis, Seattle’s first-round pick in 2016, topped BA’s list for 2017, followed by 21-year-old outfielder Tyler O’Neill and 20-year-old left-hander Luiz Gohara.

O’Neill and Gohara are mainstays from last season’s rankings, coming in fourth and sixth, respectively, but Lewis represents one of five new names on the list. Two other newcomers to the list, outfielder Mitch Haniger and right-hander Max Povse, were acquired in recent moves by general manager Jerry Dipoto. Povse came over with fellow right-handed starter Rob Whalen from the Braves for Jackson, while Haniger was part of a deal that sent Taijuan Walker to the Diamondbacks for Jean Segura.

The Mariners drafted Lewis 11th overall in 2015, and he instantly showed why in his debut with short-season Everett. Before he tore multiple ligaments in his knee diving for a ball in center field, Lewis hit .299 with a .915 OPS in 117 at-bats. The injury, however, ended his season and the recovery from it will likely cut into next season.

First baseman/DH Dan Vogelbach and right-hander Dan Altavilla round out the top-10 list. Both saw big-league action in September and the players Vogelbach, whom the Mariners received from the Cubs for Mike Montgomery, didn’t record a hit in 12 major-league at-bats but posted a combined .923 OPS between two triple-A clubs. Altavilla allowed a run in 12 1/3 innings of relief with Seattle.

See the full rankings below, with last year’s in parentheses: