The yearlong struggles and inconsistency of right-hander Yovani Gallardo as a starter could force him out of the rotation and into the bullpen for a second time this season.

Could there be another change coming to the Mariners’ starting rotation? Well, it’s not like there hasn’t been enough already in 2017 with the injuries, attrition and poor performances. Seattle has used 17 different starting pitchers this season, the most in baseball.

But with three weeks left in the season and the Mariners trying to make a push for a spot in the American League wild-card game, the shifting may be necessary.

On Saturday, Gallardo made it just three innings, giving up two runs on five hits with two walks and throwing 80 pitches with wandering command. The Mariners did win the game thanks largely to four shutout innings in relief from lefty Marco Gonzales, who was just moved out of the rotation to make room for Mike Leake.

With expanded rosters and a slew of arms available, manager Scott Servais was asked if Gallardo would make his next start, which would come against the Angels on Friday.

“We’ll talk about where we’re at going forward,” Servais said. “I thought Marco Gonzales really saved our bacon last night. He threw great. He did some things that he hadn’t been able to do, as far as getting the ball consistently to the glove side in on the righties, which opened up his changeup. It was really nice to see a positive outing.”

Because Gonzales made the extended outing on the same day that Gallardo started, it would be easy for him to take that spot. The Mariners acquired Gonzales at the trade deadline to be part of the rotation going forward, including this season. He’s struggled after being added to the rotation, making five starts and failing to go five complete innings in any of them.

“I was really just trying to let it rip and not think about too much and fill up the zone,” he said. “I was trying to keep it simple.”

Gonzales did something different, working exclusively from the stretch. It’s something most relievers do, but as a starter he did pitch from a modified windup with no runners on.

“He only has that little bit of a windup anyway, but out of the stretch his direction is better and his arm gets on top quicker,” Servais said. “A lot of good things there. As far as the rotation goes, we’ll talk about it and see what fits best. But I like the way Marco threw last night.”

One thing to remember about Gonzales is that he’s coming off a year missed while recovering from Tommy John surgery. Usually the first season after a ligament replacement can be erratic. The Mariners feel Gonzales is still trying to get back to a normal feel and that next season will be different.

“I know there are different pitches in his repertoire that he’s not really using right now because he is coming off Tommy John, as far as cutting the ball,” Servais said. “He’s got some other things that he used to do that he hasn’t done, which is very normal for guys coming off Tommy John. He’s such a good athlete and he can make adjustments. I definitely think there’s more in the tank there as far as what he’s able to do with his pitches.”

Notes

• Jarrod Dyson left Saturday’s game with tightness in his right groin. He was out of the lineup Sunday and hopes to be ready to play Tuesday with Justin Verlander starting for the Astros.

“He felt it a little bit last night, didn’t feel that he was running at 100 percent,” Servais said. “I think he felt it coming out of the box on the ground ball he hit. I think he thought it was best to pull out of the game at that point.”

• When Shae Simmons made his Mariners’ debut in the ninth inning, he became the 40th pitcher used this season by the Mariners. It ties a record set by the Rangers in 2014.

• With Mike Marjama coming in to catch Simmons in the ninth inning (making his big-league debut) and Gordon Beckham appearing as a pinch runner and getting an at-bat in the eighth inning, that brings the M’s tally of players used this season to 61.