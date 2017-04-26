Video of Paxton and Servais talking about the win, plus details on the home runs from Nelson Cruz and Guillermo Heredia.
Here’s the pitch breakdown for James Paxton from Brooks Baseball.
Paxton made an adjustment to his delivery after watching video and noticing that he was staying too much on the side of the baseball in his previous outing in Oakland where he gave up five runs on nine hits. He felt he was able to drive the fastball in on righthanded hitters better against the Tigers.
On Wednesday, he threw seven shutout innings, giving up just four hits with a walk and nine strikeouts. He’s struck eight or more batters in four of his five starts this season. He lowered his ERA to 1.39.
Bench coach Tim Bogar has dubbed Paxton as “Big Maple” which is his new nickname. Servais mentioned it postgame. The maple is in reference to the intricate tattoo on Paxton’s right forearm that is a symbol of pride for his native Canada.
Nelson Cruz went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI. He leads the American League with 19 RBI. He is hitting .522 over his last seven games.
Guillermo Heredia hit his second homer of the season, going 2-for-5 in the game.
