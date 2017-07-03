Postgame notes, quotes, highlights and video of Scott Servais and Andrew Moore following the Mariners 3-1 loss to the Royals

Highlights

Moore wasn’t certain if the pitch to Mike Moustakas for a homer in the second inning was bad. He hadn’t looked at the video, but he admitted that Moustakas might have picked up on a sequence that they had used earlier to lefties — fastball low and in, curveball in, fastball up and in.

Ian Kennedy was very effective using his high fastball and then countering with his slider and curve down in the zone. A quick look at the Brooks Baseball numbers ... and the strkezone

Quotes from the visitor’s clubhouse … Royals manager Ned Yost

On pitching plan after Kennedy: Exactly what played out, he was going to go out in the seventh, either have Moylan ready if they pinch hit Cruz for Powell and have him face Segura, and have Feliz finish of the eighth and Joakim the ninth, it worked out perfectly.

On Joakim Soria’s performance tonight: This was Joakim’s third night in a row, but what allowed us to do that was that he was effective in his first two outings, with an 11 pitch and 15 pitch outing. We felt good about bringing him back for the third day in the save situation. Kennedy had the little blip in the second inning where he walked a couple of guys and gave up the one run, but after that – was great in the first and great in every inning after that too. Really good curveball, command his stuff extremely well and just pitched a great game.

Postgame notes

SEATTLE MARINERS:

Andrew Moore tossed 8.0 innings tonight and 7.0 inning in MLB debut June 22 vs. DET.

He’s the 3rd Mariners pitcher to go 7.0+ innings in first two career games.

Erik Hanson, 4, Sept. 5-21, 1988 & Enrique Romo, 2, April 7-12, 1977.

Andrew Moore has faced 55 batters in two starts without a walk to begin MLB career.

That’s the longest streak to begin a career in Mariners history.

Andrew Moore tossed 8.0 innings, 3rd time this season a Mariners starter went 8.0+.

Moore retired 21 of the final 23 batters he faced after leadoff home run in 2nd inning.

Ariel Miranda (9.0 on June 4 vs. TB) & James Paxton (8.0 on April 15 vs. TEX).

Danny Valencia recorded his 7th game with 3+ hits (last: June 23 vs. Houston).

He’s 3rd on the team in 3+ hit games this season.

Behind Jean Segura (10) and Ben Gamel (8).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS:

The Royals improved to 16-6 over their last 22 games (6/10-current), including going 9-3 on the road during this stretch.

Whit Merrifield extended his hitting streak to 7 games, batting .333 (11×33) with 4 runs scored, 5 doubles and 2 RBI…currently T4th-longest hitting streak in his career (also: 9/4/-11/16).

Merrifield recorded his 20th multi-hit of the season (last: 7/2 vs. MIN).

Eric Hosmer currently has a 10-game hitting streak (6/24-current), batting .375 (15×40) with 5 runs scored, 1 doubles, 3 home runs, 8 RBI and 3 walks…marks his 10th career hitting streak of 10 or more games and his 2nd this season (last: 4/25-5/6/17).

Hosmer has hit safely in 12 of his last 14 road games, batting .358 (19×53) with 8 run scored, 4 doubles, 2 home runs, 7 RBI and 7 walks.

Hosmer recorded his 27th multi-hit game of the season, including 1 in each of his last 3 games (last: 7/2 vs. MIN).

Mike Moustakas has hit safely in each of his last 7 games (6/27-current), batting .286 (8×28) with 6 runs scored, 1 double, 4 home runs, 4 RBI and 1 walk.

Moustakas has hit safely in 14 of his last 16 road games (5/26-current), batting .328 (21×64) with 10 runs scored, 5 doubles, 7 home runs, 16 RBI and 4 walks…during this stretch has raised his season road average from .241 to .280.

Alex Gordon has reached base safely in 15 of his last 16 games, including 12 games with at least 1 hit, vs. the Mariners (5/28/12-current)…during this stretch he is batting .310 (18×58) with 9 runs scored, 2 doubles, 1 home run, 1 RBI, 2 HBP and 6 walks.

Salvador Perez his hit safely in 11 of his last 12 road games (5/28-current), batting .362 (17×47) with 7 runs scored, 4 doubles, 4 home run, 11 RBI and 1 walk.

Ian Kennedy picked improved to 3-6 on the season with the win, allowing 1 runs on 4 hits while walking 2 and striking out 7 over 6.2 innings.

Over his last 3 starts (6/16-current), Kennedy is 3-0 with a 2.22 ERA (6 ER, 24.1 IP)…during this stretch he has limited opponents to a .165 (14×85) average, while walking 7 and striking out 20.

Kennedy is 2-2 with a 3.38 ERA (8 ER, 21.1 IP) in 4 career starts vs. the Mariners.

Joakim Soria tossed a 1-2-3 9th inning to pick up his first save of the season (last: 4/13/16 at HOU)…marks his 203rd career save opportunity.

Boxscore