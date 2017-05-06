Postgame notes, quotes, highlights and boxscore from the Mariners frustrating loss, including injury updates on relievers Jean Machi and Evan Marshall.

The Mariners were 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position and stranded 12 runners on base. That usually won’t help you much in games.

Injury updates

Right-hander Jean Machi left the game in the 11th inning with nerve issues in his right thumb. Machi was struggling to hold on to the baseball. He’s considered day to day.

Right-hander Evan Marshall suffered a pulled hamstring two pitches after replacing Machi. He was on crutches postgame. Marshall threw his second pitch and fell to the ground, screaming in agony. He had to be helped off the field.

“It wasn’t pleasant,” he said. “I stretched and warmed up. First pitch felt great. Right as I let go of the ball — there was a pop. At first, I was like, ‘What the hell was that?’ And then as soon as I put weight on it, I knew.”

Marshall has never dealt with a hamstring injury in his career. But he could be headed for the 60-day disabled list with the Mariners in need of clearing a 40-man roster spot to call up right-hander Christian Bergman.

Also …

Tony Zych was unavailable to pitch tonight because of usage. The Mariners are also trying to keep his surgically repaired shoulder healthy by not overextending him in multiple or back-to-back outings.

Here’s the pitch Rougned Odor hit out off of Emilio Pagan in the 13th

Highlights

From the opposing clubhouse …. Ranger manager Jeff Banister

On Odor’s final AB: What a terrific at bat by Odor, and he was 0 for 5 going into that at bat, popped up a few different times, and had a strikeout—- Really the energy in the dugout was great, he was one of the ring leaders in that, so for him to step up in that situation poised, and we’ve seen him do it before, but a great swing on a pitch he was able to get out of the ballpark that allowed us to win a baseball game tonight. I think something that… he’s full of confidence anyways but something that I think that can allow him to build off of.

On the game not being great until the home run but ending well: Absolutely, and for our guys to continue to battle, really in some tough conditions. Got a tough situation for those guys, feel for those guys on the other side for losing back to back pitchers in situations like that. Our guys stayed engaged, they continued to play. They made some plays. Tony Barnette, fantastic job by him tonight. We pushed him to I think the outer limits of what he’s done for us. I think he found some rhythm found some delivery correction for himself, and fantastic job. I think Claudio as well, a guy that showed up big for us the other night in a start. He was about the last one we had out there available to go.

Postgame notes

SEATTLE MARINERS:

Tonight’s game time of 5:02 is the longest of the year for the Mariners.

The Mariners are now 14-16 against the AL West this season… previous long: 4:40 on 5/2/17 vs LAA.

The Mariners are 0-3 in extra innings games.

Nelson Cruz (2×6) extended his hitting streak to 14 consecutive games (since April 19).

During streak, is hitting .444 (24×54) with 10 runs, 5 doubles, 5 home runs and 19 RBI.

Marks his 3rd career hitting streak of at least 14 games (last: 7/21-8/11/15, career-high 21-game hitting streak).

Longest hitting streak for the Mariners this season.

Recorded a team leading 10th multi-hit game of the season.

Jean Segura (3×6, 2B) is batting .362 (17×47) with 10 runs, 4 doubles, 2 home runs and 9 RBI in 9 games since being activated from the disabled list on April 25.

With a single in the first inning, Segura is now batting .467 (7×15) when leading off a game this season.

Tallied his fourth 3-hit game this season (last: 4/26/17 vs DET).

Robinson Cano (2×3, R, RBI, HR, 3 BB) has hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games, batting .327 (16×49) with 3 2B, 4 HR, and 10 RBI during that span.

Recorded his 8th multi-hit game this season.

Yovani Gallardo pitched at least six innings and gave up 1 run or less for the second time this season… the 81st such start of his career (last: 4/23/17 vs OAK, 6.1 IP, 1 R).

Marc Rzepcynski and Nick Vincent extended their scoreless inning streaks (Rzepcynski: 8 IP, Vincent: 11.1 IP).

Tuffy Gosewisch made his Mariners debut… came in as defensive replacement at C in 10th inning.

TEXAS RANGERS:

The Rangers won back to back games for the first time since 4/22/17 and 4/23/17 vs KC.

Rangers were 3-7 over the last 10 games.

Texas is now 1-3 against Seattle this season.

Yu Darvish has yet to allow a hit with RISP this year. Opponents are now 0x27 against Darvish with RISP… 0x33 dating back to 9/17/16 (longest active streak in MLB).

Entered game 0-3 with a 7.71 ERA at Safeco Field over three starts (16.1 IP)… Recorded ND today.

Elvis Andrus (3×6, 2b, RBI) is batting .345 (13-35) with 3 2B, 2 HR, 7 RBI, and 5 BB over his last 9 games.

Recorded a team-leading 12th multi-hit game.

First 3-hit game of this season (last: 9/26/16 vs MIL).

Delino Deshields recorded his 3rd multi-hit game this season, 40th of his career (last: 4/28/17 vs TEX).

The Rangers bullpen combined to pitch 6 scoreless innings (Dyson 1 IP, Barnette 3 IP, Bush 1 IP, Claudio 1 IP).

