MarinersSports Manager Scott Servais and starter Felix Hernandez discuss the Mariners' 8-4 loss to the Astros Originally published September 27, 2016 at 9:45 pm Updated September 27, 2016 at 9:46 pm Postgame video of manager Scott Servais and starting pitcher Felix Hernandez following the Mariners' 8-4 loss to the Astros on Tuesday night. Share story By Ryan Divish Seattle Times staff reporter Ryan Divish: 206-464-2373 or rdivish@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @RyanDivish. Ryan Divish covers the Mariners and offers his perspective all season. He gives his inside look at Major League Baseball and power rankings every Sunday.
