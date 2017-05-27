BOSTON — It’s something that was glaringly noticeable in the series in which the Nationals should’ve swept the Mariners. Really, it has been a problem since before the season even started.

Washington — a team with a potent offense and a starting rotation led by Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Tanner Roark — isn’t going to do much in the postseason if it can’t find some legitimate arms for the back of the bullpen.

It was a glaring need this offseason that wasn’t addressed. General manager Mike Rizzo flirted with free-agent closers Mark Melancon, Kenley Jansen and Aroldis Chapman, but was runner-up for all three established arms. The Nationals acquired Melancon in a trade with the Pirates last season after the two-year failed experiment of Jonathan Papelbon as closer came to an end.

This season, manager Dusty Baker has tried right-handers Blake Treinen (7.52 ERA) and Shawn Kelley (5.93 ERA) in the spot, yielding subpar results. Washington has blown nine saves this season, tied for most in the National League.

The Nationals’ bullpen has the worst ERA of any team in the NL at 5.25 and the highest WHIP at 1.492. Free-agent pickup Joe Blanton has struggled as a setup man, posting a 9.49 ERA before going on the DL. Their best reliever has been veteran Matt Albers, who signed a minor-league contract and wasn’t on the opening day roster.

On Thursday, Baker named 24-year-old Koda Glover the closer. Glover has superior stuff — a triple-digit fastball and a ridiculous wipeout slider that can sit in the mid-90s. Still, he would be one of the youngest closers in baseball with only Seattle’s Edwin Diaz (23) and Toronto’s Roberto Osuna (22) younger than him. The expectation is for the Nats to add to their bullpen. And they won’t be alone. Relievers are one of the more moved commodities before the trade deadline. Teams like the Tigers, Angels, Rangers and Cardinals could also use help.

Here’s an early look at five relievers who could move.

Kelvin Herrera, RHP, Royals

He could be one of the most coveted arms on the trade market. With the Royals likely to be in sell-off mode and contemplating a rebuild, Herrera could yield some good young prospects for Kansas City. Herrera has saved 10 games and has a 4.05 ERA in 20 appearances.

In 20 innings, he has struck out 20 with four walks. Herrera is making just over $5 million this season and is arbitration-eligible for next season, which makes him more attractive.

Herrera has also flourished in the pressure of the posteason. He’s made 22 appearances, posting a 1.26 ERA with 38 strikeouts in 282/3 innings. There have been rumors of the Nationals looking to acquire Herrera and outfielder Lorenzo Cain in a package deal.

David Robertson, RHP, White Sox

There was some thought the Nationals might find a way to acquire Robertson after falling short in the free-agent market. Robertson is 3-1 with five saves and a 2.65 ERA in 15 appearances. He’s had just six save opportunities playing for a rebuilding White Sox team. With Chicago trying shed payroll and also rebuild its young core, moving Robertson is a wise move.

A veteran like Robertson, who has 123 saves over 10 seasons, will have value. The question will be his contract. He’ll make $12 million this season and is under contract for 2018 at $13 million. It’s not a small sum of money. Interested teams might ask the White Sox to eat some of it in return for the right prospects.

Tony Watson, LHP, Pirates

Pittsburgh is going nowhere slowly. And while trading outfielder Andrew McCutchen might be a priority and an impossibility given his performance, it would be much easier to move Watson — a free agent after this season — to a team in a need of a lefty arm in the bullpen. Watson, who turns 32 on May 30, is 2-1 with 10 saves and a 3.54 ERA. In 201/3 innings, he has struck out 15 and walked eight. Watson is more than just a left-handed specialist; he’s shown the ability get out right-handers.

Sean Doolittle, LHP, Athletics

The hard-throwing lefty is on the disabled once again, but is expected to return by June 1. It would give him time to re-establish his trade value as one of the better lefty relievers that would be potentially available. Doolittle, 30, made just nine appearances before going on the DL with a shoulder strain. When healthy, he isn’t limited to being a lefty specialist, but he’s really good at it. They hit just .210 with a .529 OPS against him for his career. He also has an 8.67 strikeout-to-walk ratio vs. lefties. His contract isn’t prohibitive. He’s under contract in 2018 for $4.35 million with club option years for 2019 and 2020. It would be typical of Oakland to deal him for prospects.

Addison Reed, RHP, Mets

A former closer with the White Sox, notching 101 saves with Chicago, including 40 in 2013, Reed has moved up from his set-up role to take over as closer in New York with the recent injury to Jheurys Familia. Reed has a fastball that touches the upper 90s but can be a little straight and hittable.

He might not be a pitcher to acquire as a closer, but as a set-up man. The Mets are a mess this season. Reed will be a free agent next year. Anything they can get for him might help them get younger and more athletic in their farm system.

In 25 appearances, Reed has a 3.28 ERA with six saves. He has struck out 28 batters and walked just three in 242/3 innings.

Honorable mention:

• Marc Rzepczynski, LHP, Mariners

• Santiago Casilla, RHP, A’s

• Brad Hand, LHP, Padres

• Joe Smith, RHP, Blue Jays

• Pat Neshek, RHP, Phillies