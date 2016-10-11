The Dodgers avoided elimination with a 6-5 victory over the Washington Nationals that forced a deciding game. Kenley Jansen worked the ninth for a save, one day after giving up four late runs during Los Angeles’ loss in Game 3.

LOS ANGELES — Clayton Kershaw was out of the game, his head down in the dugout, the Los Angeles bullpen faltering and the postseason slipping away.

Chase Utley rescued the Dodgers, singling home the tiebreaking run with two outs in the eighth inning.

Suddenly, Game 5 was on the horizon.

One more chance to pursue the team’s first World Series appearance in 28 years.

“There is no quit in this team,” Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen said.

The Dodgers avoided elimination Tuesday with a 6-5 victory over the Washington Nationals that forced a deciding game in their best-of-five NL Division Series.

Jansen worked the ninth for a save, one day after giving up four late runs during Los Angeles’ loss in Game 3.

“I got out there and focused and fought,” he said.

The finale is Thursday in Washington, with 20-game winner Max Scherzer set to pitch for the Nationals.

“Man, this is going to be a heck of a ballgame,” Scherzer said. “The effort from both sides over the first four games has been incredible. Great pitching, great hitting, defense, everything.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he will use left-hander Rich Hill and rookie Julio Urias, but did not announce which one will start. Hill is expected to get the ball first.

“If anyone gives up on this team, they haven’t seen us play a whole lot this year,” Roberts said, “and it starts with what Clayton did — short rest and leaving it all out there. Everyone fed off that.”

Adrian Gonzalez hit a two-run homer for the Dodgers, who turned to Kershaw on three days’ rest to salvage their season.

The score was tied 5-all with two outs in the eighth when Andrew Toles got hit by a pitch from loser Blake Treinen. Andre Ethier followed with a single to left and Utley singled to right, scoring Toles from second for a 6-5 lead.

Trailing 5-2 in the seventh, the Nationals had runners on first and second against Kershaw with two outs. The crowd chanted Kershaw’s name as he and Bryce Harper battled through eight pitches before Harper drew a walk.

“Man, that’s what baseball is all about right there — a matter of will,” Washington manager Dusty Baker said. “Kershaw was on empty. We knew it. They knew it. Everybody knew it.”

Harper’s walk loaded the bases and chased Kershaw, who walked off with his head down. He sat alone in the dugout with his head resting on his right hand.

“Kershaw was outstanding,” Baker said. “That’s one of the best performances I’ve seen, especially on three days’ rest.”

Pedro Baez came in and hit Jayson Werth with his only pitch, forcing in a run to make the score 5-3. Baez got booed off the field.

Daniel Murphy’s single off Luis Avilan dropped between Toles and Joc Pederson in left-center field, scoring two runs to tie the score at 5. Avilan also heard boos.