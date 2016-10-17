The Mariners released their annual "season in review" publication. It's full recap of the 2016 season, including extensive team and player notes.

Ryan Divish
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

The Mariners’ baseball information staff released its annual “Season in Review” publication on Monday. It has  detailed team notes, player notes and plenty of information relating to the 2016 season. It’s a great reference tool going into the offseason.

You can also download it …  2016-Season-Review

