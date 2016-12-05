Follow our live coverage from National Harbor, Maryland as executives and agents from around Major League Baseball meet and make deals at their annual winter meetings.

This is the media work room (below). To quote the great scout Obi-Wan Kenobi: “You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy.” Ok, maybe it’s not that bad. But you won’t find a larger collection of poorly dressed, out-of-shape, middle-aged white men, who spend all day looking at Twitter and listening to Springsteen on Spotify.

Greetings from The Gaylord Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. The Major League Baseball Winter Meetings officially began this morning.

The Mariners contingent arrived on Sunday afternoon. No trades or deals have been made yet by general Jerry Dipoto, but wait an hour or two.

The Mariners’ No. 1 priority before spring training is to add starting pitching depth. With the trade of Taijuan Walker to the Diamondbacks, there is a hole in the starting rotation. Felix Hernandez, Hisashi Iwakuma and James Paxton have spots locked up. There are two remaining spots for Nathan Karns, Ariel Miranda and Rob Whalen to vie for. But really, Dipoto would like to add a proven No. 3-4 starter and have those three young pitchers compete for the fifth spot. Dipoto could also add another younger pitcher similar to Whalen besides the veteran arm to provide extra depth.

The process for these additions isn’t simple with many teams not wanting to give up starting pitching with a thin free agent market. Dipoto always prefers to go the trade route. But the Mariners do have some money to go the free agent route. Here’s a look at the Mariners’ 40-man roster and payroll obligations.

The problem with free agency is that the starting pitching market is pretty slim on talent. You could end up overpaying for a mediocre pitcher. Last offseason, No.3-4 starters were going for about $12 million at season.

Here’s a list of the available free agent pitchers from MLB Trade Rumors:

Right-handers

Henderson Alvarez

Jhoulys Chacin

Scott Feldman

Doug Fister

Gavin Floyd

Jason Hammel

Lucas Harrell

Edwin Jackson

Mat Latos

Colby Lewis

Tim Lincecum

Kris Medlen

Bud Norris

Ivan Nova

Jake Peavy

Tyson Ross

Alfredo Simon

Ryan Vogelsong

Jered Weaver

