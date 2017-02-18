Manager Scott Servais was adamant it wasn't a health issue, and that his absence has been excused by the club.

Mariners centerfielder Leonys Martin won’t be report to Peoria on Saturday for his physical. He has been excused by the Mariners management for the first few workouts.

“Leonys Martin will be a couple of days late for personal reasons,” Servais said. “He’s got some things to take care of back in Miami. I’ve talked to Leonys on the phone. Everybody is cool with that. I just want him take care of a few things there before he comes over. It will be maybe Tuesday or Wednesdays before you see Leonys.”

Servais was adamant that it’s not a health issue.

“He’s absolutely healthy,” Servais said. “He’s 100 percent. It has nothing to do with that. Just some things he needs to take care of. We’ve got time. We are not in a rush.”

