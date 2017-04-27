Martin cleared waivers. He needs to work on his swing and play full time, manager Scott Servais says.

DETROIT — There is still a chance that Leonys Martin will find a way to help the Mariners in the 2017 season.

On Thursday, the team announced that Martin had cleared waivers and was outrighted to Class AAA Tacoma, meaning he will stay in the organization for the time being.

An emotional and ebullient presence on the field and in the clubhouse last season as the everyday center fielder, Martin played his way out of his job and off the roster with anemic results at the plate this year.

He was hitting .111 (6 for 54) with a .302 on-base plus slugging percentage, a double and four stolen bases in 15 games when the Mariners decided to designate him for assignment after Saturday’s loss in Oakland. The struggles at the plate had relegated Martin to a part-time player. And since he was out of minor-league options and the Mariners needed productive help with only a three-man bench, they decided to designate him in hopes that he might clear waivers and remain in the organization.

With teams like the Tigers, Pirates and Giants desperate for outfield help, there was some thought that Martin might get claimed. However, with a one-year contract of $4.8 million with about $4.6 million remaining on it, most teams weren’t going to take the financial risk on a player with a mediocre offensive track record that seemed to be trending down.

“If Leonys does happen to clear waivers, he goes to Tacoma, he gets it right,” manager Scott Servais said Sunday. “Quite frankly, I think that’s what he needs — go out and play for a while, get it right, get some confidence back and we could see him back here. I don’t want to write Leonys Martin off as being a Mariner. He very well could come back.”

Specifically, Martin, 29, needs to get his swing and approach right.

He was never considered to be much of an offensive presence when the Mariners acquired him from Texas before last season. Seattle wanted a defense-first center fielder that would shore up an aspect that had been lacking within the organization for the past few seasons. Martin had always been an exceptional outfielder with the Rangers, but he also provided unexpected offense last season, hitting .247 with a career-high 15 homers, 47 RBI and 24 stolen bases.

But this past offseason he made the decision to retool his batting stance and swing in the search of being a more consistent hitter and cutting down on his strikeouts. He lowered his hands similar to new teammate Jean Segura and tried to spray the ball to right field more. The changes never yielded success. It only led to struggles.

Martin could never get his proper timing and never looked comfortable. He was inconsistent in the spring, and it followed into the regular season. He tried to revert to his swing and stance from last season after the opening road trip. But the lack of results remained.

Going to Tacoma will allow him to stick with one swing and approach without the pressure of producing in meaningful big-league games. It will also mean daily playing time, which he had lost to Jarrod Dyson and Guillermo Heredia.

Notes

• Outfielder Mitch Haniger (right oblique strain) and pitcher Felix Hernandez (right shoulder inflammation) are scheduled to undergo MRIs on Friday in Seattle. Both players will meet with team doctors to find out the extent of their injuries. They were both placed on the 10-day disabled list, though neither is expected to return after the minimum is up.

• The Mariners activated right-handed pitcher Rob Whalen from the disabled list and optioned him to Class AAA Tacoma. Whalen suffered a strained calf early in spring training and then went on the disabled list with shoulder inflammation. He will join the Rainiers’ rotation.

• Nelson Cruz has reached base in each of his past 16 games, with hits in 14 of them. Over that span, he’s hitting .404 (23 for 57) with five doubles, five homers, 10 walks and 17 RBI. He leads the American League with 19 RBI.

“His timing has gotten better,” Servais said. “He’s getting (his front foot) down on time earlier and seeing the ball better, and I think he’s shrinking the strike zone and going after the pitches he can handle. He’s still going to chase once in a while. All big sluggers do. He’s aggressive by nature, but he is getting his pitch and he’s not missing it. I think earlier in the season we saw a lot of big swings and he’d foul the ball straight back or have the pop-up.”