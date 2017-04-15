The center fielder tried to make adjustments to his approach this year, but he abandoned it after struggling through spring training and the first week of the season.

Leonys Martin returned to the Mariners’ starting lineup Saturday night with the Rangers starting right-hander Andrew Cashner.

But will he be there again on Sunday?

With the Rangers starting lefty Cole Hamels, there’s a chance that Martin could be out of the lineup again.

Sunday Texas @ Mariners, 1:10 p.m., ROOT Sports

Manager Scott Servais said Friday that he plans to start Guillermo Heredia in the outfield in games where an opponent starts a left-handed pitcher.

Martin’s slumping bat isn’t helping him stay in the lineup. He came into Saturday hitting just .083 (3 for 36) with a .108 on-base percentage, no extra-base hits and 12 strikeouts.

An offseason change to lower his hand placement before his swing yielded minimal success in spring training and no results early in the season. He went back to his old approach during the Mariners’ series in Anaheim.

“I thought he swung the bat a little bit better and got a couple hits there,” Servais said. “He struggled a little bit here against Houston.”

Martin was out taking early batting practice the past few days trying to find the rhythm and the timing that was lost by putting his hands back to where they were a year ago.

“Hopefully it helps his timing and swing path through the zone,” Servais said. “You still have to be on time and swing at good pitches. We’ll see. I hope he gets results.”

Servais isn’t asking for specifics.

“Just hit the ball hard,” he said. “On the ground, in the air, left field, right field, I don’t care. Just put a good swing on it. Do what you do.”

Unlike a year ago, the Mariners can work around a slumping Martin by using Jarrod Dyson or Heredia in center field.

But ideally, they want Martin to produce and be in the outfield when possible.

“He’ll still get opportunities, but he needs to take advantage of the opportunities,” Servais said. “This is where we are at. Last year on our club, he really stood out being the center fielder and being our speed guy. But this year we’ve got other guys on the team now that bring the same type qualities. We have more versatility for mixing and matching with our outfield. He needs to get it going offensively, there is no doubt.”

Always upbeat and boisterous in the clubhouse, Martin has been noticeably quiet the past few days. The failures have hurt. Sitting on the bench was not enjoyable but admittedly earned.

“I told both Leonys and Dyson that there will be days you won’t play against the lefties because I want to get Heredia in there and keep him going,” Servais said. “I think any time a player is struggling, you get down and you get frustrated. And when you do hit a ball hard and it hits off the pitcher’s foot or like what happened to him the other night, you’ve got to deal with it. The game isn’t always fair. Unfortunately, that’s why it’s a hard game.”