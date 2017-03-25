Overton pitched six innings, allowing one run on four hits.

Mariners 3 , Rangers 1 at Peoria Stadium

Notable

Left-handed pitcher Dillon Overton doesn’t appear to have any real entrée onto the Mariners’ Opening Day roster.

The starting rotation is set and manager Scott Servais said Saturday that the team views Overton as a starter and not as a possibility to be a left-hander in the bullpen.

“That’s something you could consider at some point down the road,’’ Servais said. “But we like him starting right now.’’

Still, Overton holds out hope.

“I’m trying to do as much as I can possibly do to open their eyes and make them at least think about it really hard,’’ Overton said. “So I’m just going to keep doing my job and see what happens.’’

He could hardly have done more Saturday in keying a 3-1 Mariners’ Cactus League win over visiting Texas.

The 25-year-old Overton, acquired in an off-season trade with Oakland, allowed just four hits and one run in six innings against a Texas lineup that included about half of the Rangers’ projected Opening Day starters.

Overton gave up a first-inning solo homer on a changeup but shut down the Rangers the rest of the way, including inducing a ground-ball double play from James Loney to get out a jam in the fifth inning — one he helped create when he misplayed a bounding ball back to the mound that he lost in the sun.

“He kept them off balance,’’ Servais said. “A lot of ground balls, which was good to see. He’s been pretty good the last couple of times out. Getting comfortable, I think, in a Mariners uniform.’’

Overton had known only an Oakland uniform after being taken in the second round of the 2013 draft.

He was 1-3 in five starts for the A’s last year, the first of his Major League career, before being traded for catcher Jason Goldstein.

After pitching in relief his first four outings of spring he started on Sunday against Texas and allowed no earned runs in three innings, striking out four.

“Last year in big league camp I threw six innings and got sent down the first round of cuts,’’ said Overton, who has 18 so far this year and is still around with eight days to go until Opening Day. “ So for me to still be here this year it’s a big deal and I’m trying to make the most of my opportunity.’’

Overton was staked to a 2-1 lead thanks to a Ben Gamel two-run double in the fourth when he lost a chopper hit by Nomar Mazara in the sun.

“I was telling some guys in the dugout ‘now I can’t give so much havoc to the outfielders about missing balls in the sun because that one I missed in the sun, too,’’’ he said. “So I know how it feels.’’

But after a single by Robinson Chirinos he got Loney on the double play to kill the threat.

“Today really everything was working,’’ he said. “Any time I wanted to throw any pitch it was working for me. So days like that are fun.’’

Player of the game

While Overton was the obvious star, Taylor Motter also had a nice game with a solo home run off Texas knuckleballer Eddie Gamboa and laying down a bunt that put runners on second and third in the fourth setting the stage for Gamel’s bloop down the left field line to score both.

Quotable

“It was awesome,’’ Overton on the double play that helped get him out of a first-and-second with no outs jam in the fifth.

On Tap

The Mariners play a 1:05 p.m. game against Cincinnati in Goodyear. Drew Smyly will start with Nick Vincent and Edwin Diaz also among those scheduled to pitch. The game will not be televised. A live radio broadcast will be available on ESPN 710 and mariners.com