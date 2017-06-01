Gallardo, the only member of the original starting rotation from spring training to stay healthy this season, gave up five runs over three innings before exiting.

Yovani Gallardo is frustrated with his performance this season and honest in his personal assessment. He’s been the one consistently healthy veteran in the Mariners’ starting rotation, and he knows he’s not pitching the way he should.

After a rough April and May, the struggles continued for the Mariners right-hander in a 6-3 loss to the Rockies on Thursday.

The Rockies wore out Gallardo early, knocking him out of the game after just three innings. Gallardo allowed five runs, all earned, on six hits with three walks and two strikeouts. He allowed two long home runs, to Mark Reynolds and Nolan Arenado.

“Whenever you’re out there on the mound, it’s one of those things that it’s like you throw the pitch that you want to throw and it still gets hit out of the ballpark,” Gallardo said. “It’s tough. It’s not easy to go out there and (have) something like that happen. … I have to figure it out as soon as I can.”

After a scoreless first inning, Gallardo’s day began to unravel in the second — first with a two-run homer from Reynolds and two more runs before the inning ended.

His three-inning showing was Gallardo’s shortest of the year.

“We needed him to get deep into the game today, and it certainly didn’t happen,” manager Scott Servais said.

In his previous start at Safeco, a 16-1 loss to the White Sox on May 20, Gallardo allowed nine earned runs in 32/3 innings. In 11 starts, Gallardo is 2-6 with a 6.24 earned-run average. In nine of those starts, Gallardo has given up three or more runs.

“I haven’t done my job this year,” he said.

Notes

• In addition to its regular ROOT Sports programming, the Mariners’ series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays will also be broadcast live on Facebook on Friday night.

As part of a partnership between MLB and Facebook, the social-media network will broadcast 20 games in all this season, one every Friday night around the league, accessible to everyone on Facebook in the U.S.