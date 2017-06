Dominic Smith’s single in the ninth inning completed Las Vegas’ rally for a 9-8 victory over the Tacoma Rainiers on Tuesday night.

The 51s trailed 7-3 after seven innings, but scored four times in the eighth, capped by Victor Cruzado’s bases-clearing double to tie the score at 7-7.

Tacoma’s Steve Baron was 3 for 4 with an RBI and run scored.