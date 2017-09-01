Travis Snider hit a run-scoring triple in the eighth inning, leading the host Las Vegas 51s to a 3-2 win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Friday in Pacific Coast League action.

Alberto Baldonado struck out Andrew Aplin with runners on first and third to end the game.

Zach Shank doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base for the Rainiers.

Everett 5, at Spokane 4 (12)

Ronald Rosario hit an RBI single in the top of the 12th inning for the AquaSox.