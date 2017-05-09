Mariners don't want to test Cruz's tender hamstring, plus injury updates on Felix Hernandez, James Paxton, Mitch Haniger, Shawn O'Malley and Steve Cishek

PHILADELPHIA — With his right hamstring improving, but still tender enough not to be pushed at maximum effort, and the lack of a designated hitter for the series in Philadelphia against the Phillies, Nelson Cruz was out of starting lineup on Tuesday night.

“It’s just my situation,” Cruz said. “It’s more safe for me to be rest for two days than be out for two weeks. It’s getting better. I’m running better, but I’m not 100 percent.”

Manager Scott Servais just couldn’t risk putting Cruz in the lineup in right field.

“We’ll see how he is tomorrow,” Servais said. “He is moving a little bit better with the hamstring, but not great. When you are on defense, it’s so different. You can’t control it. You see the ball in the air, you are going to go after it.”

Cruz has yet to play in right field in a game this season and admitted he would go maximum effort for a ball hit his way.

“I can’t run after a fly ball at 70 or 80 percent,” he said. “I have to go get it. It can hurt the team. It can hurt myself. So I have to wait till I’m 100 percent.”

It wasn’t enjoyable for Servais to write out a lineup that didn’t have Cruz in it.

“I like having our four-hole hitter in there especially with the way he’s been swinging it lately,” Servais said. “I think it’s the right decision. Certainly with all the injuries that we’ve taken on, we’ve got another one that’s kind of iffy. Why push it right now?”

Cruz is hitting .319 with a .962 on-base plus slugging percentage, seven doubles, seven homers and 28 RBI. He’s tied for the league lead in RBI with Aaron Judge of the Yankees. After a slow start to the season, Cruz has done much of his damage in the last 24 games, hitting .385 with a 1.139 OPS, six doubles, seven homers and 19 RBI.

While not in the starting lineup, he will definitely be used as a pinch hitter in the two games vs. the Phillies.

“He will be available any time, any place, unfortunately we can only do it once,” Servais said. “I wish we could do it more than once. He’ll be ready.”

Cruz plans to treat the game as if he’s DHing and prepare to be ready.

“I will watch the situations,” he said. “Probably some time after the fifth is where most times happen. I don’t know much about pinch hitting. I haven’t done it much in my career.”

Injury updates …

*** Shawn O’Malley underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder on Monday. O’Malley was dealing with shoulder issues dating back to spring training. They were apparent before an appendectomy sidelined him.

“He’ll be out some time, probably a couple months,” O’Malley said.

*** Felix Hernandez (shoulder bursitis) played light catch for the first time since going on the disabled list on May 6.

“He didn’t get after or anything,” Servais said. “It was just putting the ball in his hand and it was positive there.”

The progression for Hernandez would be more catch, long toss, two bullpen sessions and then a rehab outing.

*** James Paxton (forearm strain) will begin playing catch by the end of the week.

“The reports from the doctor have been positive,” Servais said. “He’s testing out normal with his strength and everything else. So that’s moving in the right direction.”

*** Mitch Haniger (strained oblique) is progressing in his recovery. But the hope of him being available on the next homestand has dwindled. Servais hopes he’ll be ready for the extended road trip at the end of the month.

“He’s going to have to get out and play three or four games before he joins us,” Servais said.

Haniger has yet to do any baseball activities, including swinging a bat.

*** Steve Cishek (hip surgery) threw a 25-pitch simulated game at Safeco Field on Monday. He will report to Class AAA Tacoma to begin another rehab stint in the next few days.

“He threw very well,” Servais said. “It was much better.”

