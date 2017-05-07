Three takeaways from the Mariners’ 4-3 win Sunday over the Texas Rangers:

1, Kyle Seager picked a good time to hit his first home run at Safeco Field this season.

Before he stepped to the plate in the eighth inning of a tie game Sunday, Seager had 55 at-bats at Safeco Field this season. None had ended with a home run.

Until, of course, the eighth inning Sunday.

Seager lifted a solo home run into the right-field seats, breaking a tie game. It was only Seager’s second home run of the season, and it came off Rangers reliever Sam Dyson.

It capped an impressive rally for the Mariners, who have now won back-to-back series and three of their past four series.

2, The Mariners didn’t have James Paxton, and his replacement(s) held up fine.

This was supposed to be Paxton’s day to start, but an injury forced him to the disabled list, so it became Dillon Overton’s day instead. Given how dominant Paxton has been for much of the season, that’s a less-than-ideal trade given. But that wasn’t really a huge problem Sunday.

Overton made his first start of the season and at least kept the game in hand: He allowed two runs (only one earned) in 31/3 innings. The Mariners then turned to Christian Bergman, a 29-year-old who was just added to the roster.

Bergman did even better: He allowed one run and one hit in 32/3 innings and allowed the Mariners to hang around until the offense finally woke up.

3, The Mariners’ offense finally woke up in the seventh inning.

The Mariners had really no offense to speak of before the seventh inning. They didn’t get a runner past first in the first six innings. It was pretty bleak.

And then, in the seventh inning … well, then the Mariners scored.

It wasn’t exactly an offensive explosion, but it worked. Against the Rangers’ bullpen in the seventh inning (again), Kyle Seager, Taylor Motter, Jarrod Dyson and Jean Segura all walked, with Segura walking with the bases loaded. With two outs, Danny Valencia, a late scratch before the game, pinch-hit and blooped a two-run single to center field. That tied the game at three.

It was a familiar script: On Saturday night, the Mariners beat up on the Rangers’ bullpen in the seventh inning, and Valencia delivered a two-run hit.