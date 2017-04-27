Seager was out of the starting lineup the past four games with a hip issue. Motter will get the start at first base

DETROIT — Kyle Seager returned to the starting lineup on Thursday afternoon in Detroit after a four-game hiatus meanwhile Taylor Motter remained in the starting lineup and will stay there at some position as long as he keeps on hitting.

Seager missed the previous four games with a sore hip, though he lobbied to play on Tuesday and Wednesday in Detroit and wasn’t particularly pleased about sitting. After seeing Mitch Haniger leave the game with an oblique strain on Wednesday night, it wasn’t surprising that manager Scott Servais wanted to be a little extra cautious with Seager. The Mariners can’t afford to lose another bat from their lineup.

Motter wasn’t expected to be “a bat” in the lineup this season when he made the 25-man roster. The Mariners loved his positional versatility and ability to play above average defense at almost every spot on the field. But he’s been a hitting revelation this season. He’s batting .262 but has a .623 slugging percentage with 13 RBI. He has 16 hits this season, but just three are singles. He has seven doubles and five homers.

“Obviously, Taylor has been swinging the bat really well and he has the versatility to handle it,” Servais said. “We will have a different look to the lineup and moving some guys around. We’ll mix and match as we go along. Some of it will be how we feel guys match up against a particular pitcher and how the bullpens work out and what matchups you’ll have later in the game. But the focus is what gives us the best chance to get off against the starting pitcher.”

It’s easy to see Motter playing one of the corner outfield spots and first base in the coming games with Seager and Jean Segura in the lineup. While the team called up Daniel Vogelbach to play first base against right-handed starting pitchers, Servais has maintained he will go with the players that are producing in the moment.

Cruz crushing

Nelson Cruz has reached based in each of his last 15 games with hits in 13 of them. Over that span, he’s hitting .415 (22-for-53) with four doubles, five homers, 10 walks and 17 RBI. He leads the American League with 19 RBI.

“His timing has gotten better,” Servais said. “He’s getting (front foot) down on time earlier and seeing the ball better and I think he’s shrinking the strike zone and going after the pitches he can handle. He’s still going to chase once in a while. All big sluggers do. He’s aggressive by nature, but he is getting his pitch and he’s not missing it. I think earlier in the season we saw a lot of big swings and he’d foul the ball straight back or have the pop up.”

1995 – Randy Johnson, Bill Risley and Bobby Ayala combine for the first opening day shutout in Seattle history, 3-0 vs. Detroit. Ken Griffey Jr. launches a three-run, third deck homer for the game’s lone runs.

– Kazuhiro Sasaki records his 12th save in April in a game against the White Sox to set a new Mariners record for most saves in any month. 2012 – Michael Saunders hit a pair of home runs, a solo shot in the 9th, and a grand slam in the 10th, to lead the Mariners to a come-from-behind 9-5 win over the Blue Jays in Toronto. Trailing 5-3 in the 9th, Seattle scored a pair of unearned runs, including a one-out homer by Saunders and a two-out RBI single by John Jaso, to push the game into extra innings. Saunders blasted his first career grand slam with one out in the 10th inning to become the third Mariner in club history to hit 2 home runs in the 9th inning or later (Donnie Scott – 4/29/85 & Jim Presley – 4/8/86).

