Guillermo Heredia gets the start for the second straight game in left field. Could he see more playing time?

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Mariners lineup looked noticeably different on Saturday morning. Kyle Seager, of their middle-of-the-order stalwarts who rarely takes a day off, was absent.

Seager is healthy, but manager Scott Servais wanted to get him a day off to recharge.

“These guys aren’t going to play all 162,” he said. “We’ll give him a day here and we’ll mix that in for other guys as we go along.”

Seager doesn’t play every game in a season, but he has come close. He hasn’t appeared in less than 155 games for the last five seasons. His durability and desire to be out there every day is part of what makes him so valuable. Seager loathes sitting, but he’s also become more understanding of the need for it.

“He’s fine,” Servais said. “I gave him a heads up yesterday that this was probably going to happen. He understands that you aren’t going to play them all. And I’m trying to give those guys a mental break as much as anything because they are really grinding right now. I think it’s the right thing to do. And it doesn’t mean he won’t show up in the game, he very well could to pinch hit or for defense later on.”

Seager’s absence wasn’t the only thing interesting about the lineup. Back-up outfielder Guillermo Heredia was in the lineup for the second straight day and starting centerfielder Leonys Martin was out of the lineup for a second straight day. The Mariners had said that Heredia would be in the lineup against left-handed starters, but the A’s were starting right-hander Jharel Cotton. Heredia did have two hits in Friday night’s loss.

“Guillermo is swinging the bat really well,” Servais said. “Right now, Leonys is struggling a little bit and Cotton has a little bit better numbers against lefties anyway. I like the way Heredia is swinging the bat. He’s given us some energy so we will keep him in there. He’s really improved. We saw it in spring training how his swing has tightened up. He’s driving the ball with authority and has a knack for getting on base too. I think it’s a good fit so we’ll run him out there today.”

But should anything be read into Heredia playing over Martin going forward? Servais wasn’t exactly committal either way.

“We are trying to play our best guys and the guys who are going best,” he said. “Obviously, Heredia is on a nice little role and had a good game at home and hit the home run the other day and had some good at-bats last night. So we’ll give him a chance to play. It’s such a long season and things turn and we are trying to get somebody in there that is hot and give us a little spark and see if it helps.”

Rehab report

Right-hander Steve Cishek (offseason hip surgery) started the game for the Rainiers and never made it out of the first inning, reaching his 20 pitch limit. Cishek allowed one hit and walked two before exiting the game.

“Cishek wasn’t as sharp as he’d been previously,” Servais said. “He felt fine. I just think his release point and where it was at, (the ball) wasn’t coming out great. But there was nothing physical at all, it was more of a mechanical (issue).”

Cishek will pitch again in a few days.

Shortstop Jean Segura played the entire game at designated hitter for Class AA Arkansas. He went 0-for-3 with a walk. He is scheduled to play shortstop on Saturday night.

On this day in Mariners’ history

1977 – The Mariners turn their first triple play in franchise history against the Kansas City Royals at the Kingdome. It was only the club’s 16th game of existence. Darrell Porter grounded to SS Craig Reynolds who stepped on second to force Amos Otis, and threw to 1B Danny Meyer to double Porter. Meyer than relayed to C Skip Jutze who tagged John Mayberry, trying to score from third (6-3-2).

