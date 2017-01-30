The only two Mariners prospects to appear on the MLB Pipeline list of the top 100 prospects in baseball were also invited to MLB spring training.

Mariners outfield prospects Kyle Lewis, who was ranked No. 29, and Tyler O’Neill, who was ranked No. 36, were the only Mariners farmhands to make the MLB Pipeline list of top 100 prospects in baseball.

They were also a part of Baseball America’s top 100 prospects.

Lewis, the Mariners first-round pick in the 2016 draft, is recovering from season-ending knee surgery after gruesome injury suffered sliding into home for short-season Everett in July. He underwent surgery on Aug. 11 to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament and torn medial and lateral meniscus.

“I feel great,” he said. “The knee is coming along nicely. I’ve been checking all my boxes and making all my progressions. I’m right on track to where I want to be and where I’m scheduled to be. I trust my trainers and I’m taking it slow and not trying to rush anything.”

Lewis has been doing some light exercises and is projected to return around the middle of July.

O’Neill received an invitation to big league spring as a non-roster player. The plan is for him to start at Class AAA Tacoma this season.

“It’s going to be great to play in Tacoma,” he said. “I’m ready for the next level. I was really hoping for the (invite) this year. I felt like I deserved it. It’s really good to be recognized for my accomplishments. I’m going to go to camp and do my best.”

O’Neill won the Southern League player of the year at age 21, hitting .293 with 26 doubles, four triples, 24 homers and 102 RBI in 130 games for Class AA Jackson.

“He’s a special player,” Mariners director player of development Andy McKay said. “ … There’s a lot of substance behind those numbers.”