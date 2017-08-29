Lewis and seven other Mariners' prospects were selected to participate in the prestigious league.

BALTIMORE — Kyle Lewis lost a large portion of this season while dealing with knee issues — both old and new. But he’s getting a chance to get some of those games back against some of the best up-and-coming talent in Major League Baseball.

On Tuesday, the Arizona Fall League released its rosters for the six teams that feature the best prospects from every organization. Lewis headlines the group of eight players chosen from the Mariners’ organization to play for the Peoria Javelinas, which will be managed Luis Salazar of the Braves organization.

Lewis, 22, started the season as the No. 30 prospect in baseball per Baseball America’s Top 100. He fell to No. 62 in the publication’s midseason rankings. The plunge was due to a season that started late as he recovered from major knee surgery that ended his 2016 season prematurely, and then hampered by a deep bruise suffered to the repaired knee in his first game back after a collision with an outfield wall. The Mariners have limited Lewis’ playing time to try and keep him healthy.

He has played in 31 games for Class A Modesto this season, hitting .256 with a .761 on-base plus slugging percentage, three doubles, six homers and 22 RBI.

The other Mariners’ minor leaguers chosen were:

Braden Bishop, OF

Eric Filia, 1B/OF

Joe DeCarlo, C

Max Povse, RHP

Matt Festa, RHP

Darrin Gillies, RHP

Art Warren, RHP

Bishop is a candidate for the Mariners’ minor league player of the year after a brilliant 2017 season.

Selected in the third round of the 2015 draft, Bishop profiled as an outstanding defensive outfielder and a plus base runner. But he’s taken a major step forward at the plate in 2017 after spending the offseason working out with former UW teammate Jake Lamb.

Bishop opened the season with Class A Modesto, hitting .296 with a .385 on-base percentage, a .400 slugging percentage, 25 doubles, three triples, two homers, 32 RBI and 16 stolen bases in 88 games.

Bishop was promoted to Class AA Arkansas on July 21, and he’s been even better. In 30 games, he’s hitting .336 with a .417 on-base percentage, a .448 slugging percentage, nine doubles, a triple, a homer, 11 RBI and six stolen bases. He has reached base safely in 30 of 31 games with Arkansas, including 25 games with at least one hit.

Filia, 25, was recently named to the Class A Cal League’s postseason All-Star team. He’s been one of Modesto’s better hitters this season, batting .309 with a .794 OPS, 23 doubles, five triples, three homers and 53 RBI in 121 games. He was a 20th round selection in the 2016 draft out of UCLA.

DeCarlo, 23, was a second-round pick in the 2012 draft out of Glen Mills, Pennsylvania. He played third base for the first five seasons of his minor league career. But the Mariners decided to convert him to a catcher this spring. He’s started 45 games and at his new position and 13 games at first base this season. DeCarlo is hitting .238 with a .759 OPS, 13 doubles, two triples, 12 homers and 43 RBI for Modesto.

Povse, 24, made his big league debut this season with three relief appearances and figures to be back when rosters expand on Sept. 1. He’s made 11 starts and nine relief appearances between Class AA Arkansas and Class AAA Tacoma, posting a 4.97 ERA with 58 strikeouts and 23 walks in 63 1/3 innings. The AFL will be a way to build his overall innings going into next season.

Festa is a candidate for the Mariners’ minor league reliever of the year award after his strong season with Modesto.

A college starter when he was taken in the seventh round of the 2016 draft out of East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania and a part-time starter last year with short-season Everett, the Mariners converted Festa, 24, to a full relief role and he’s flourished this season. In 58 appearances, Festa is 4-2 with five saves and a 3.11 ERA in 66 2/3 innings. He’s struck out 96 batters while walking just 19. Opponents were hitting just .230 against him.

Like many former starters, Festa’s stuff has ticked up in the shorter stints, with his fastball touching 96-97 mph. After some early struggles adjusting to the new role, Festa went on a run of 23 appearances where he allowed runs in just three outings, posting a 1.09 ERA with 59 strikeouts in 411/3 innings. Over his last 29 outings, he’s posted a 1.80 ERA with five saves, striking out 76 batters in 50 innings. Opponents are hitting just .192 over that span.

Gillies, 24, was a 10th round selection in the 2015 draft out of Arizona State. A college starter for the Sun Devils, Gillies has flourished as a reliever for Class AA Arkansas. He’s made 36 appearances for the Travelers, posting a 2-3 record with a 3.34 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched

Warren is another pitcher converted from starting to relieving, similar to Festa and Dan Altavilla and Edwin Diaz. He made 20 starts a season ago at the Class A Level, but return to the Cal League as a reliever. In 40 appearances this season,he’s posted a 2-1 record and 3.28 ERA for Modesto with 61 strikeouts and 25 walks in 60 1/3 innings. Warren was a 23rd-round pick in the 2015 draft out of Ashland University in Ohio.

The Arizona Fall League runs from October 10 to November 18. Games are played five days a week with offdays on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Rosters for all teams: