M's rookies dressed up in hilariously bad costumes for the team's annual rookie dress-up day. Take a look below.

While the Mariners may be planted squarely in the the thick of a heated playoff race, they always find time for fun.

That was apparent following Wednesday’s 12-4 victory in Houston, as the team celebrated its annual rookie dress-up day, which is exactly what it sounds like. M’s youngsters donned hilarious costumes as they prepared for their flight home to Seattle.

Standout costumes included Edwin Diaz as Gumby, Dan Vogelbach’s homage to Chris Farley’s Chippendale dancer SNL character and of course Dae-Ho Lee as the Kool-Aid guy.

The photos are simply fantastic. Take a look:

Heading home dressed to impress pic.twitter.com/mvrrurDMd0 — Nelson Cruz (@ncboomstick23) September 28, 2016