Ken Griffey Jr. will grace the cover of next year's MLB The Show video game, becoming the only retired player to ever do so.

If you’re a Mariners fan or a Ken Griffey Jr. fan, you might considering putting $59.99 away in a piggy bank now, because you’re going to want that money on March 28 when the 2017 “MLB The Show” video game is released.

The Kid, now freshly crowned as a Hall-of-Famer, will grace the cover of next year’s popular Playstation game, becoming the first retired player to land on the cover.

Griffey is no stranger to video games, as he was featured in the classic “Ken Griffey Jr. Presents Major League Baseball” game in 1994, and again on the Nintendo 64 game “Ken Griffey Jr.’s Slugfest.”

Other than the graphics and a Hall-of-Fame plaque, it seems not much has changed for The Kid.