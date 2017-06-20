Mike Zunino is on fire in the month of June, so we decided to take a look back at the best moments of 'Junino'.

One month ago, Mike Zunino appeared to be a broken hitter. Back in Class AAA Tacoma for the fifth time since his initial call-up as a 22-year-old prodigy in 2013, Zunino simply looked lost. Sure, he could rake Class AAA pitching, but each prolonged stint in the majors added to the mounting frustration for the former No. 3 overall draft pick.

One month later, Zunino is not only back with the big club, he’s breaking records for the Mariners, and is among baseball’s top hitters in the month of June. Let’s look at the numbers, shall we?

[ This is the time for Mariners to make their move | Calkins ]

Season totals on May 20 (in AAA, called back up on May 22):

24 G | 80 PA | 72 AB | 8 R | 12 H | 0 HR | 2 RBI | 6 BB | 30 SO | .167 AVG | .250 OBP | .236 SLG | .486 OPS

Season totals on June 20:

47 G | 168 PA | 152 AB | 21 R | 39 H | 9 HR | 30 RBI | 11 BB | 65 SO | .257 AVG | .321 OBP | .500 SLG | .821 OPS

June totals:

15 G | 58 PA | 52 AB | 11 R | 20 H | 8 HR | 26 RBI | 3 BB | 20 SO | .385 AVG | .431 OBP | .885 SLG | 1.316 OPS

Zunino launched two more homers and added four RBI to his gaudy June numbers Monday night, as the M’s rallied for a 6-2 win over the Tigers to begin a critical homestand. His 26 RBI in June leads the majors, and have passed Dan Wilson to claim the franchise record for RBI in a month by a catcher. Oh by the way, there are still nine games left to play this month.

Call it Junino, a term coined by the Mariners’ Twitter account after Monday’s win.

The month of Junino continues. pic.twitter.com/MgxdRUEllw — Mariners (@Mariners) June 20, 2017

June 3: 3 for 4, 1 R, 1 HR, 7 RBI

After beginning his breakout month with an underwhelming hitless game with two strikeouts, Zunino clapped back with perhaps his best game as a pro in a 9-2 win over the Rays at Safeco Field. The catcher notched 7 RBI in that game alone, including a 441-foot grand slam that nearly left the stadium.

He was already 2-for-2 with 3 RBI when he stepped to the plate in the 5th. Then he went ahead and did this. #GrandSalamiTime #GoMariners pic.twitter.com/jo2cxXp6wh — Mariners (@Mariners) June 4, 2017

Solid outing by Gaviglio. Danny V then The Z-beast took over with a 1b, 2b and a huge grand salami, 7 rbi’s total. #TheSwelmet #Winseries pic.twitter.com/D6wIn7ydnc — Manny Acta (@MannyActa14) June 4, 2017

June 7: 2 for 3, 3 R, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 1 BB

Three days after his monster 7 RBI night, Zunino’s bat still hadn’t cooled off. With the M’s down a run and down to their final out, Zunino laced a two-run shot to right center field to give Seattle a walk-off 6-5 win over the Twins. It was his second home run of the game.

June 12: 3 for 5, 1 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI

On a day the entire offense was clicking, Zunino’s 3 for 5 game didn’t stand out. Mitch Haniger went 4 for 6 and Nelson Cruz added 4 RBI in Seattle’s 14-3 win. But, Zunino kept on chugging, adding another home run and 2 more RBI to his monthly tally.

June 19: 2 for 3, 2 R, 2 HR, 4 RBI

Zunino’s 4 RBI were the difference in a 6-2 Mariners win over the Tigers, as he also produced his second multi home run game of the month. After his second home run, Zunino’s bat became so hot it actually turned to ashes as he trotted around the bases. OK, not really.

No better way to start your day than with the best of last night. Those Mike Z s… pic.twitter.com/UV57wCkdWG — Mariners (@Mariners) June 20, 2017

M’s win! Big mention to Pazos and Vincent Guille with a 2 run to tie it, then The Z-beast took over with a pair of 2 run #TheSwelmet pic.twitter.com/Aa4UB2wfjq — Manny Acta (@MannyActa14) June 20, 2017

So, is this just a hot streak, or is Zunino finally becoming the highly-touted hitter he was supposed to become? The sample size is still small, and it’s fair to expect a fair amount of regression in the batting average department. But, there is one change that could be making a world of difference, and it’s a big one.

Zunino’s stance has changed.

2016

2017

The approach has him standing taller in the box, and Zunino says the goal has been to model his swing after guys like Matt Holliday and Evan Longoria, who have a similar body type. The goal, he says, is to hit the ball to right center field. Exactly where Zunino lined his two-run homer Monday night.