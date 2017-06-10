The Las Vegas 51s beat the Tacoma Rainiers 5-4 Saturday night in a Pacific Coast League game at Cheney Stadium.

Josh Rodriguez hit two home runs, driving in three, as the Las Vegas 51s beat the Tacoma Rainiers 5-4 Saturday night in a Pacific Coast League game at Cheney Stadium.

The 51s (25-38) broke through with four runs in the sixth inning to take a 5-3 lead. Rodriguez had a two-run homer during the outburst.

D.J. Peterson went 4 for 5 for the Rainiers (34-27), including a two-run homer. Mitch Haniger and Daniel Vogelbach had two hits apiece.

Dillon Overton started for Tacoma and went 51/3 innings, allowing five hits and two runs.

The teams finish their series Sunday at 1:35 p.m.