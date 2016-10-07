Jon Lester, a graduate of Bellarmine Prep in Tacoma, outpitched Johnny Cueto with eight sparkling innings, Javier Baez homered in the eighth and the Cubs beat San Francisco in Game 1 of their best-of-five National League Division Series.

Lester, a graduate of Bellarmine Prep in Tacoma, retired his last 13 batters in a dominant performance, but the game was scoreless when Baez sent a towering drive into a stiff wind. With a raucous crowd of 42,148 and every player tracking the flight of the ball, left fielder Angel Pagan ran out of room as it landed in a basket that tops the ivy-covered walls at Wrigley Field.

Baez thought it was gone as soon as the ball left the bat.

“I forgot about the wind,” he said. “The wind’s blowing straight in, and I hit it really good. Good thing it just barely went.”

Cubs relievers in the bullpen in foul territory down the left-field line broke into cheers as Baez rounded the bases with the crowd in a frenzy. Baez came out of the dugout for a curtain call.

“He’s been pitching me inside. I was just waiting for him to make a mistake and … he left it over the plate,” Baez said.

Chicago closer Aroldis Chapman allowed Buster Posey’s two-out double off the ivy in the ninth before Hunter Pence bounced to second for the final out.

“That’s an awesome baseball game. Playoff baseball,” Lester said. “That was a fun game to be a part of, and obviously really happy to be on this side of it.”

The Cubs clinched the NL Central title Sept. 15 and led the majors with 103 victories. They have their sights on the franchise’s first World Series title since 1908.

Cueto, varying his delivery to keep the Cubs off balance, struck out 10 and allowed three hits.

“It was a great ballgame,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “One pitch. … I expect these games to be like this.”

The Giants had at least one hit in each of the first four innings, including leadoff singles in the first three, but Lester held them off each time.

Dodgers prevail

WASHINGTON – Clayton Kershaw was hardly at his best, which is nothing new when it comes to October.

He allowed eight hits and three runs. He needed 101 pitches to make it through five innings. His career postseason earned-run average even rose a bit, up to 4.65.

Didn’t matter a bit to the lefty. Only this did: He earned a rare playoff victory.

Backed by early homers from rookie sensation Corey Seager and Justin Turner off Max Scherzer in a matchup of Cy Young Award winners that promised more than it delivered, Kershaw helped the Los Angeles Dodgers edge the Washington Nationals 4-3 in Game 1 of their NLDS.

“It was a grind,” Kershaw said. “A lot of guys on base all the time. Definitely wasn’t easy.”

His work done, Kershaw was able to relax in the dugout while watching relievers Joe Blanton, Grant Dayton, Pedro Baez and Kenley Jansen combine to give up one hit over four scoreless innings. Jansen got his first five-out save since April.

Facing the NL East champions, Kershaw’s three runs might not sound like an exorbitant total, but an opponent scored that many only once in his preceding 16 starts. There were plenty of boo-inducing mound visits from Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal.

“I wanted to be sure on the signs. We were trying to change ’em up pretty often,” said Kershaw, who improved to 3-6 in the playoffs, a far cry from his regular-season record of 126-60 with a 2.37 ERA and three Cy Young Awards.