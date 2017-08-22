In his debut with the Rainiers, Wong’s seventh-inning homer gives Tacoma a 3-2 victory.

Joey Wong hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning to lift the Tacoma Rainiers to a 3-2 victory over the El Paso Chihuahuas on Tuesday night at Cheney Stadium.

Wong, who was 2 for 3, was just called up from Class AA Arkansas.

Daniel Vogelbach homered in the fourth for Tacoma’s other run. It was Vogelbach’s 17th homer of the season.

Tacoma starter Sam Gaviglio allowed two runs, one earned, on five hits in five innings with six strikeouts and no walks.

At Vancouver 4, Everett 1

Eugene Helder drove in the only run for the AquaSox, who were limited to three hits. Juan Camacho hit a double.