Don’t expect as much wheeling and dealing from the Mariners GM as last winter, but the club most certainly will try to add depth to its starting pitching rotation.

It’s not a certainty because, well, it’s Jerry Dipoto. But based on what the Mariners general manager has said and done in the weeks leading up to Monday’s Major League Baseball Winter Meetings, the organization isn’t expected to be quite as busy during those hectic 3½ days of trade-maneuvering, rumor-mongering of baseball activity compared to last offseason.

Unlike a year ago, Dipoto isn’t in the process of overhauling his 25-man roster and 40-man roster in an effort to better his overall philosophy of success. This offseason was more about tweaking and filling expected needs on the projected 25-man roster while building overall athleticism and 40-man roster flexibility.

“We’ve done a lot of our business already,” Dipoto said.

Baseball calendar Dec. 5-8: Winter meetings, National Harbor, Md. Jan. 18: Hall of Fame voting announced. Feb. 14: Pitchers and catchers report to spring training. Feb. 19: First full-squad workout. Feb. 25: Mariners’ first spring training game, vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz. April 3: Mariners’ regular-season opener, at Houston.

Indeed, while many organizations waited for the new collective-bargaining agreement between the MLB owners and players’ association to be agreed upon to start their major offseason work, Dipoto was out making moves early.

He addressed noticeable needs quickly. He acquired a veteran backup catcher in Carlos Ruiz in a trade with the Dodgers in November. He then picked up a right-handed-hitting first baseman/corner outfielder in Danny Valencia in a trade with the A’s. And last week he made his biggest move, picking up an upgrade at shortstop and finding a leadoff hitter all in one player, trading for Jean Segura and two other players in a deal with the Diamondbacks.

The need for a late-inning, left-handed relief specialist was also finalized with the signing of veteran Marc Rzepczynski to a two-year deal, which was announced Saturday.

“Our bullpen is pretty close to being done,” Dipoto said. “And our position-player group is the group that we would envision moving toward the season with. It’s entirely possible that we have one, maybe two more moves. It could be none. I don’t know what the market will bear.”

But this early work won’t mean transactional inactivity for Seattle at the meetings. Dipoto will always look to improve the organization and do so with possibilities that aren’t typical of perceived roster management. More importantly, the Mariners still have a glaring need that Dipoto must address.

“At the end of the day, I think our present focus is creating more depth in our starting rotation,” he said. “If we can find a way to add veteran innings to our current group, we would look to do that. We’ve looked at the free-agent pool. We’ve looked at potential trade targets. We’re open-minded and pretty creative. I think the starting rotation is something that we’d like to address or beef up a little bit.”

To acquire Segura, the Mariners had to give up young right-hander Taijuan Walker, who was projected to be their No. 4 starter in the rotation. The hard-throwing Walker had yet to display the consistency or production to match his vast talent, but he was still a major part of their rotation that has been removed. The Mariners currently have Felix Hernandez, Hisashi Iwakuma and James Paxton slotted into rotation spots, leaving two open spots. Right-hander Nathan Karns and left-hander Ariel Miranda both had stints in the rotation last season and will vie for spots, as will recently acquired right-hander Rob Whalen.

Ideally, Dipoto would like to acquire an established big- league pitcher to take one rotation spot and leave the fifth spot up for competition with the young pitchers, who all have minor-league options.

“That would do a lot of for us.” Dipoto said. “Anything that allows us to create depth and push guys back.”

Acquiring that starting pitcher isn’t simple. It’s been well documented how abysmal the free-agent market is for starting pitching. There isn’t a star pitcher on the market like in past years. Though the Mariners likely wouldn’t be chasing that type of pitcher. They need a solid starter that fits in the No. 3 or 4 spot if possible, a pitcher who can give them consistent innings and quality outings.

Probably the best available free agents are left-handers Rich Hill and Derek Holland and right-hander Ivan Nova. All of them could be fits for Seattle, but it also depends on asking price. Based on its roster and future dollars committed, Seattle isn’t likely to commit to a three- or four-year deal for any starting pitcher on the market. There is some money available to make a stronger offer on a one- or even two-year deal. The market for that midlevel starter could still be more than $10 million a season.

Right-hander Doug Fister, who was drafted and developed by the Mariners, is a pitcher who has drawn interest. Fister posted a 12-13 record with a 4.64 ERA in 32 starts for the Astros last season. Seattle could also take injury fliers on pitchers like right-hander Tyson Ross and lefty C.J. Wilson, who are recovering from surgeries.

If Dipoto were to go the trade route, something he prefers, the options aren’t quite as clear. Seattle doesn’t seem to have the prospects and depth to make a run for White Sox lefty Chris Sale. The same issues arise for acquiring any of the Rays’ starting pitchers available like Chris Archer or even Jake Odorizzi and Drew Smyly.

Whatever the path, it needs to lead to at least one viable starting pitcher for the Mariners.

“We are open to adding in our starting rotation,” Dipoto said, “and we are open to being creative in how we do it.”

Notes

• The Mariners officially added two new relievers to their 40-man roster on Saturday night just before the winter meetings begin on Monday in National Harbor, Md.

The club announced the free-agent signings of Rzepczynski and Casey Fien. To make room for both on the 40-man roster, a pair of pitchers — lefty Dean Kiekhefer and right-hander Zach Lee — were designated for assignment.

The two signings are different in their purpose. Rzepczynski will be inserted into the Seattle bullpen as the late-inning left-handed specialist, while Fien provides versatile organizational depth for the bullpen and another veteran right-handed arm with setup man Steve Cishek unlikely to be ready at the start of spring training and possibly the regular season.

• Right-handed reliever Ryan Weber cleared waivers and was outrighted to Class AAA Tacoma. Weber was a waiver claim from the Braves and was designated for assignment earlier in the week.

The Mariners tendered contracts for the 2017 season to 32 players under club control, including all six players who were arbitration eligible.