Jean Segura hasn't played since June 1, but the Mariners activated him before Wednesday's game.

Servais discussed the decision to call up Andrew Moore and move Yovani Gallardo to the bullpen and the lineup with Jean Segura activated from the DL.

Jean Segura is back at shortstop — and in the leadoff spot.

The Mariners activated Segura before Wednesday’s game. He hasn’t played since June 1 because of a high ankle sprain, but he’s batted leadoff in all 43 games he’s played this season. Mariners manager Scott Servais didn’t hesitate to put him back at the top of the order despite the success Ben Gamel had in his absence.

“I just didn’t want to go crazy on it,” Servais said. “Just make it simple. Segura leads off for us. He’s our guy.”

Gamel spent much of June batting leadoff in Segura’s spot, and he’s hitting .419 in 15 games there this season. But Servais said it wasn’t a difficult choice. Segura is hitting .341 this season with a .391 on-base percentage.

“If you know Ben, Ben doesn’t take anything too seriously,” Servais said. “He just kind of shows up…He doesn’t really care.”

So what happens with the rest of the lineup? On Wednesday, Gamel hit second because the Tigers started a right-handed pitcher. But Servais said Mitch Haniger would bat second against left-handers.

“I’m excited about our lineup coming together and the length of our lineup,” Servais said. “When you start looking at (Jarrod) Dyson and (Mike) Zunino at eight and nine, that’s pretty good.”

To clear space for Segura, the Mariners optioned infielder Tyler Smith to Class AAA Tacoma.