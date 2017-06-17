The shortstop has been on the disabled list since early June with a sprained ankle. It was originally feared he would miss much more time.

ARLINGTON, Texas — At the time of the nasty slide and twist of his right ankle on June 1 and the days following, it seemed as if Jean Segura would be out at least a month, if not more.

But it’s likely he’ll be activated from the disabled list early next week in the Mariners’ series vs. the Tigers to start the homestand.

On Saturday, Segura had an early workout running the bases and taking ground balls. While he didn’t look as fast as his normal self, he did appear to be moving pretty well.

“I’m pretty close,” he said. “But I’m moving well. I’m moving enough. I will have tomorrow off. I’m not 100 percent yet, but I’m moving well. By Monday, it should be even better because day by day it’s feeling a little more comfortable and less sore.”

Admittedly, the ankle is tired and sore after the heavy workout days, but Segura believes that’s going to happen.

“It’s not painful,” he said. “You can deal with soreness. We all have soreness in our body even when you are healthy. You can control that.”

While he wasn’t certain he needed it, the Mariners plan to send him on a short rehab stint of two games with Class AAA Tacoma starting on Monday.

“I was very bullish in my statements that we could try to get him on the field here in Texas,” manager Scott Servais said. “We did get him on the field, just not in a game. We’re probably looking at a day or two rehab, DH and play some short, get him a couple at-bats and hopefully activate him after that if things keep going well. I’m happy he’s recovered as quickly as he has. It could have been a lot worse.”

When Segura does come back, he’ll likely return to the leadoff spot despite the recent success of Ben Gamel, who has an on-base percentage of .414.

“We’re going to leave Segura and (Mitch) Haniger at the top,” Servais said “Gamel will fit nicely at seven or whatever hole it is. There’ll be times to mix it up and move it around a little, but he’s been really, really good. I don’t see any reason you don’t put Jean Segura anywhere else. He’s leading the league in hitting and Gamel is right there with him. We’ll leave it where it was at and see where it goes from there.”

Notes

• The carousel at long reliever continued to spin on Saturday stopping on right-hander Rob Whalen, who was recalled from Class AAA Tacoma and arrived at the park early in the afternoon. He replaced lefty Zac Curtis, who was optioned back to Class AA Arkansas after throwing three innings in Friday night’s loss.

• The Mariners added another pitcher to possibly join that shuttle of long relievers that go back and forth to the big leagues. Seattle claimed right-hander reliever Pat Light off waivers from the Pirates. He’ll join Class AAA Tacoma. To make room for him on the 40-man roster, right-hander Ryne Harper was outrighted to Tacoma.

Light was pitching for Class AAA Indianapolis before being designated for assignment on June 10. He had a 3-0 record with a 3.76 ERA and four saves in 22 appearances. Light made 17 combined big league appearances in 2016 with the Red Sox and Twins. He posted a 11.34 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched.