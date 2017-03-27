Dyson hopes to be back in regular action by Wednesday

PEORIA, Ariz. — Jarrod Dyson has been waiting for the chance to be an every-day player for his whole career. And he isn’t about to let a sore right hamstring stop him from that opportunity.

After missing the last six days with the hamstring discomfort and leg fatigue, Dyson was back on the field for the Mariners in a controlled game situation on Monday. While his teammates were playing the Padres in a Cactus League in Peoria Stadium, Dyson was on the back fields of the Mariners complex, bouncing back and forth between two games and leading off each inning for the Seattle affiliates. He got a total of 10 at-bats, notching six hits and hitting a homer in his final plate appearance. “It was a productive day,” he said. “Even if I hadn’t got six hits, it was still productive because I got to see live pitching.”

Dyson jogged to first base in every at-bat but the homer, and then was lifted for a pinch runner. It was more about the at-bats.

“It’s just seeing pitches and getting my eyes back to seeing pitches,” he said.

Dyson will repeat the process on Tuesday.

“We’ll see how it goes (Tuesday),” he said. “I’ll probably get about 10 more at-bats. I’ll maybe run a little bit more and Wednesday be in the (regular) lineup.”

The pain in Dyson’s leg is from lower back tightness.

“It’s not like I wake up sore every day,” he said. “I’ve been working that out with the (training staff) and feeling better. The pain comes from the back through the glutes and attaches to the hamstring. When I’m running, that nerve doesn’t want to be bothered. I’ve tried to calm it down with some meds. I’m just trying to make sure I’m healthy by opening day.”

He wants to be the full Dyson on that Monday in Houston — a leadoff hitter, a base-stealing threat and an outstanding defensive left fielder.

“It’s time to go to work after that,” he said. “I don’t have to be 100 percent, just get me close to it. I don’t think anybody plays this game at 100 percent. Just get close, where your mind isn’t worried about the hammy. That’s where I want to get.”

The opportunity that he’s been given by the Mariners after they acquired him from the Royals is crucial for his career. Dyson has been a part-time player with the Royals for the last five seasons, serving as a fourth outfielder and getting starts with a right-handed starting pitcher on the mound. He’s never had more than 400 plate appearances in a season.

The Mariners are going to let him be as close to a full-time player as possible, occasionally resting him against ultra-tough lefties. He is projected to see more playing time and at-bats in a season than ever before. With free agency looming next season, a good showing could be financially beneficial for Dyson.

“I’m very pumped,” Dyson said. “This is a shot for me, and I just have to take advantage of it. I do believe I can help these guys if I’m healthy, and that’s the goal, to bring my game to the table every day. I want to show everybody I can play every day and they can count on me.”

The oft-mentioned knock on the left-handed hitting Dyson is his splits against left-handed pitching. He’s a career .231 (56 for 242) hitter with a .590 on-base plus slugging percentage.

“I don’t worry too much about lefties,” Dyson said. “It’s always thrown out there in the media that you can’t hit lefties. Well, it’s hard to hit anybody if you’re sitting on the bench. I’m just being honest. If you sit the bench for a week or two weeks, it’s tough to go out there and put together good at-bats off of big league pitchers that’s paid a lot of money to get you out.”

Also …

The Mariners expect to have Nelson Cruz and Robinson Cano in the lineup for Tuesday’s Cactus League game vs. the Diamondbacks in Peoria. Both players have been under the weather and held out of activity for the last three days. But they returned to the complex on Monday and participated in the full morning workout.

“They weren’t 100 percent but they are going to get out there tomorrow and hopefully get a couple of at-bats in, get their legs under them and start getting ready to go,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said.

Right-handed reliever Shae Simmons suffered a setback in his return from a forearm strain. Simmons had been playing catch the past few days but was shut down again after a few visit with the team doctor.

“Dr. (Edward) Khalfayan was in to look at him again yesterday and we’re probably going to slow down a little bit on the catch,” Servais said. “He wants to take another look at where he’s at. We still feel good that it’s nothing serious, but the doc wants to take another look at him (Monday).”

Recovering right-handed relievers Tony Zych ( shoulder) and Steve Cishek (hip) are feeling good after the activity on Sunday. Zych made his first appearance in a Cactus League game this spring, pitching one inning. Cishek threw his second bullpen of the spring.

“Tony Zych came out good yesterday,” Servais said. “He’ll continue to progress. We might see him more in minor league games going forward, just because we’re getting close to the end of our season here. Cishek’s bullpen went really good yesterday. He’s progressing probably a little quicker than we anticipate. We’ll sit down and put together a formal program for him that will build him up with the six or seven outings he’ll get throughout the course of getting into April and stuff like that.”