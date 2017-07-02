Jean Segura has a four-hit day as the M’s beat the Angels 5-3 to take two of the weekend series.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Robinson Cano hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning and James Paxton retired the first 16 Angels he faced in the Seattle Mariners’ 5-3 victory over Los Angeles on Sunday.

Paxton (6-3) continued his career-long dominance of the Angels, throwing 61/3 innings of two-hit ball in his best start since missing most of May with a forearm strain. The left-hander has a career 2.04 ERA against the Halos, the second-best among active pitchers.

Jean Segura had four hits and drove in two runs as the Mariners took two of three from their AL West rivals.

Danny Espinosa got the Angels’ first hit off Paxton in the sixth, and Yunel Escobar chased him with an RBI single in the seventh inning of Los Angeles’ third loss in four games.