Paxton has been battling a nasty cold/flu bug that is going through the clubhouse

PEORIA, Ariz. — For the last three days, James Paxton has felt miserable. His head was a congested, throbbing mess, his throat hurt to swallow or eat — not that he wanted to — and he felt the general achiness that comes with the nasty cold/flu bug that seems to plague the Mariners’ clubhouse each spring. Teammates Robinson Cano and Nelson Cruz were also knocked out of action on Saturday from it.

Despite still looking a little pale and not feeling close to 100 percent, Paxton forced himself onto the mound on Saturday in a minor league game to get his scheduled work in. He’d originally been scheduled to pitch on Friday against the Royals, but manager Scott Servais opted to hold him back a day to let him rest.

“I feel like I’m getting over the hump with it,” Paxton said. “I’m definitely not 100 percent, but I’m getting better for sure.”

With the Mariners facing a division rival in Texas at Peoria Stadium, Paxton started on the backfields against the Rangers’ Advanced Class A team. He pitched 5 1/3 innings, having the third inning rolled with only one out because of a pitch limit. He gave up three runs on 10 hits with a walk and seven strikeouts. He threw 82 pitches with 56 strikes.

“I felt really good,” he said of his outing. “My stuff feels like it’s where it’s supposed to be. I left a few pitches over the middle. But for the large part, I made a lot of good pitches. My curveball is feeling good. I threw some good cutters. My fastball is coming along. Changeup, I was fighting a little bit. That’s my fourth pitch for sure. It’s a feel pitch, but as we keep going here, I will continue to work on it and use it in games.”

The game results weren’t the focus. Paxton just wanted to get through the outing and build his pitch count. The Mariners weren’t even certain that he would reach it.

“I was going out there expecting to throw six innings,” he said. “But they said if I started feeling tired and had nothing left and was kind of beat, they wanted me to call it good. But I felt like I was good enough to keep on going and get to the pitch count I need to get to. We wanted to get the pitch count in. Obviously the games are right around the corner and we wanted to get the pitch count to a place where it’s ready to go for the season.”

His next start, which could possibly in another minor league game on Thursday or in the Cactus League game on Friday, will be only a couple of innings.

With Paxton missing Friday and some matchup aspects in the first few weeks of the season, the Mariners moved him into the No. 3 spot in the rotation. Paxton would pitch Game 3 of the opening series in Houston and then come back and start the home opener on Monday, April 10 vs. the Astros at Safeco Field. It was expected that manager Scott Servais would split up his left-handers Paxton and Drew Smyly in the rotation. Putting Paxton as the No. 2 and Iwakuma as the No. 3. That could happen after the Mariners’ first off day on April 13.

“We’re kind of looking at where the matchups lie,” Servais said. “Some guys have had better track records against certain teams than others. Just trying to put our guys in the right spot. We do have an off day coming up on day 11 at that point it could allow us to flip things up a little bit and separate the lefties, which we will look at down the road. But everyone on our staff does it a little bit differently. Even the two lefties do it a little bit differently. We’ve got time to separate those two guys if we so choose.”