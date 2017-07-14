Paxton gave up two runs over six innings, and Cano hit a three-run homer as the Mariners opened a series in Chicago with a 4-2 win over the White Sox.

CHICAGO — Looking refreshed from the All-Star break, the Mariners played one of their most complete games in weeks, getting usable starting pitching, outstanding relief work from the bullpen and the magic four runs needed for a 4-2 win over the White Sox Friday night.

With the win, Seattle improves to 44-47. And in games where they score four runs or more, the Mariners are now 41-15.

James Paxton’s outing was solid if not completely efficient. He worked six innings, giving up two runs on five hits with no walks and nine strikeouts. He retired the last eight hitters he faced, striking out four. But with his pitch count at 103, M’s manager Scott Servais went with his bullpen.

Paxton allowed a run in the second inning when All-Star outfielder Avisail Garcia singled and scored from third on Tyler Saladino’s ground-rule double.

His teammates answered immediately against Sox starter James Shields. Mike Zunino worked a walk and Jean Segura singled to start the rally.

After not taking a swing in his first plate appearance and walking on four pitches, Cano’s first swing since blasting the decisive homer in the 10th inning of the All-Star Game also resulted in a homer. He ambushed a first-pitch cut fastball from Shields, sending it over the wall for a three-run homer and a 3-1 lead.

It was Cano’s 18th homer of the season.

Chicago trimmed the lead to 3-2 in the fourth inning. Garcia singled, stole second and scored on Matt Davidson’s double to left-center.

The Mariners answered the White Sox run with one of their own in the top of the fifth. Segura doubled down the line and scored on a wild pitch from Shields with two outs.

Up 4-2 going into the seventh, the Mariners got stellar relief work from setup men Tony Zych and Nick Vincent. Zych worked a 1-2-3 seventh with two strikeouts, Vincent replicated Zych’s results in the eighth. Edwin Diaz, aided by a nice running catch from Mitch Haniger, worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his 14th save.