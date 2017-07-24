In lifting the Mariners to a much-needed 4-0 win, James Paxton shut down the Red Sox offense, allowing just four hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks over seven innings.

A fastball that James Paxton said was “coming out easy’’ meant nothing but hard times for the Boston Red Sox on Monday night and the continuation of one of the most dominating months of pitching in Mariners history.

In a game in which he was hitting 99 mph early on, Paxton allowed just four hits while striking out 10 and walking none in lifting Seattle to a much-needed 4-0 win over a Red Sox team with the second-best record in the American League.

“He had electric stuff tonight,’’ said manager Scott Servais of a game that gave Paxton a 5-0 record in July with a 1.62 earned-run average.

It’s just the third time a Mariners pitcher has won that many games in a month, the others being Jason Vargas, who went 5-0 in July 2012, and Felix Hernandez, who went 5-0 in September 2009. Paxton is expected to pitch either Sunday or Monday with a chance to go 6-0.

But it may be hard for Paxton to top Monday night, which Servais said “was probably as good as I’ve seen him all year.’’

He also may have felt as good as he has all season, saying he could tell from the first pitch he had some of his best stuff.

“It was coming out easy today,’’ Paxton said. “I wasn’t thinking about going out there and throwing 98, 99. That’s just what was coming out today.’’

And that mostly meant sending down the Red Sox in frustration batter after batter after batter.

Paxton retired the first 13 Boston batters before Jackie Bradley Jr. fisted a bloop single into shallow center field, finally giving what was the usually healthy Red Sox fan contingent something to cheer about.

But through that din Paxton could also hear what is becoming a growing fan section of his own called The Maple Grove, a group of fans sitting high in the upper deck of left field, on Monday sneaking in their own tree.

“I could hear them screaming ‘eh, eh’ when I go to two strikes,’’ said Paxton, a native of Ladner, British Columbia. “It was pretty cool.’’

There were a lot of “ehs’’ to go around as Paxton tied a career high in strikeouts and set a season high against a Boston team that as Servais noted came into the game with one of the lower offensive strikeout rates in the AL (third behind Houston and Cleveland).

“They are a contact team, they know the strike zone, control it very well and he just dominated it,’’ Servais said. “He owned the line of scrimmage tonight if you talk about that being the strike zone. It was fun to watch.’’

Paxton had not only the fast-as-ever fastball but a dominating cutter and mixed in an increasingly efficient curve to get strikeouts not only in bulk but at the most important times of the game.

He struck out the last two batters in the fourth after Bradley’s hit and also struck out Deven Marrero with two runners on to end the fifth.

After the first two hitters reached in the seventh with the game still in some doubt, he struck out Chris Young and then, on his 103rd and last pitch of the night made what was as good as any, an inside fastball recorded at 97 mph on a full count that Marrero grounded to shortstop Jean Segura for a double play.

“Same as every pitch, I threw everything I had,’’ Paxton said. “We called for the fastball in and got it in there and got the ground ball.’’

Said Servais: “He really smells the finish line, that’s the best way I can say it. He just turns it up a little but. He knows what’s at stake. … What a great way to end the night for him.’’

Nick Vincent and David Phelps pitched perfect eighth and ninth innings as the Mariners recorded their ninth shutout of the season, which is tied with the Indians for the most in the AL.

Paxton got all the offense he needed in the second when Kyle Seager led off with a homer. The Mariners got two more in the inning when Ben Gamel tripled and scored on a ground out by Guillermo Heredia, with Heredia then coming home on a double by Segura, a hit that broke a 1-for-19 slump.