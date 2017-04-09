The starter is at the beginning of a season that has high expectations.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Bring it all on, the pregame pomp and pageantry, the distractions, the delays and the sold-out crowd. James Paxton is ready to pitch the home opener on Monday at Safeco Field.

“It’s exciting,” he said. “I’ve done it once before and it’s a lot of fun, the energy in the building and being in front of our home fans for the first time, it’s a special thing.”

Indeed back in 2014, Paxton and the Mariners were in a similar position, having started the first week of the season on the road before opening up in Seattle.

Paxton, making his second start of 2014, pitched five innings, giving up three runs on four hits to get the win.

Admittedly, he got caught up in all that was going on around him the first time.

“There is a game,” he said. “There is lots going on. Last time I tried to stuff it down and not react to all the energy in the building. But I’ve kind of learned I need to use the energy in the building to have it take me to the next level. It’s kind of let the fans energize me and use it.”

Listening to Paxton discuss that first outing, it’s clear to see he’s much more prepared from an emotional standpoint to handle something as big as the home opener. There’s a confidence about him that didn’t exist the last few seasons.

“I’ve learned a lot the past few years playing up here,” Paxton said. “Each game is just another game.”

Even from last season, there is a noticeable progression.

“It really is,” manager Scott Servais said. “From where he was a year ago to where he is at now, there is that confidence and an ability to shrug things off if he makes a mistake or has an issue during a (fielding) play. He’s just maturing right before our eyes.”

Paxton and the Mariners have been adamant that this will be a big season.

After a revamped arm slot pushed his velocity to the triple digits on his fastball and breathed life into his secondary pitches, coupled with some late-season success, Paxton has probably the most overall talent and potential of anyone in the Mariners starting rotation.

“His stuff has always been great and now he’s able to put it in play with quality secondary pitches,” Servais said. “I think you see when he takes the field that guys behind are like, ‘we got a guy that really goes out and shuts people down.’ The amazing thing about Pax is his ability to maintain his stuff throughout the game. You look up at 100 pitches and it’s 96-97 mph. It’s not easy to do.”

The 2017 season is one with high expectations for the Mariners and their fans. The goal is to break the longest postseason drought in baseball, dating to 2001.

A slow start to the season has made some fans wary of another year of disappointment. But Paxton believes that can change. It will start with him.

“I think these fans are ready for this team to win and we are too,” he said. “I feel really good about our team and I know we’ve had a little bit of a rough start here but this team is going to turn around be right where we need to be.”

Paxton will have a group of about 12, including family and friends, at Safeco for the occasion.

“It should be fun,” he said.