Paxton pitched seven shutout innings, allowing four hits with two walks and four strikeouts on 103 pitches. Paxton allowed just one runner to reach second base in his first six innings, flashing an upper-90s fastball and biting breaking pitches.

The baseball gods can be a cantankerous group of curmudgeons, lamenting the bygone days of sacrifice bunts and choking up on the bat. But they also have a devilish sense of humor.

So a day after becoming just the second team since 2011 to blow a six-run lead in the ninth inning, the Mariners, of course, again found themselves entering the ninth inning ahead by six runs.

This time, catastrophe did not ensue. This time the Mariners closed it out. Reliever Evan Scribner worked a stress-free 1-2-3 inning, and the Mariners beat the Houston Astros 6-0, pleasing an antsy and chilled crowd of 44,856 that showed up to the home opener at Safeco Field despite a dismal start to the season.

“With what happened this last week and especially yesterday, we needed to bounce back and I felt very strongly that we would,” manager Scott Servais said. “We have a lot of fight in us. There’s some grind in our team. It was a rough week. Everybody felt it.”

Bounce backs often can be aided by brilliant starting pitching, and Mariners starter James Paxton was outstanding. He pitched seven shutout innings, scattering four hits with two walks and four strikeouts on 103 pitches (65 strikes). Paxton allowed just one runner to reach second base in his first six innings, flashing an upper-90s fastball and biting breaking pitches.

“Tip my hat to Pax, he was the story of the day,” Servais said.

The only real trouble Paxton encountered came in his last inning. With his pitch count in the 90s, he gave up back-to-back singles to Carlos Correa and Carlos Beltran to start the inning.

“I threw some good pitches, and they hit some good pitches,” he said. “They didn’t crush the ball or anything. I just had to bear down and make pitches.”

With relievers hurrying to get warm in the bullpen, Paxton cleaned up his own mess. He coaxed a pop-up to first from Evan Gattis, striking out Marwin Gonzalez and getting help from Leonys Martin on a nice running catch in left-center field to close out his start.

“I wanted that inning,” Paxton said. “I felt strong still, and I knew that I could still bring it.”

Servais’ faith was rewarded.

“Starting pitching is huge for us, and getting those guys deep in games, especially for a guy like Pax … ” Servais said, “you’ve got to be out there and experience that. When you are getting close to 100 pitches and there’s a couple of guys on, how are you going to get through it? He’s done it now. And that will help us later in the year.”

Paxton has yet to allow a run this season, having thrown 13 scoreless innings in his two starts with six hits allowed and 13 strikeouts — all against the Astros.

“My plan going in was pretty much exactly the same,” he said. “I was going to make them prove that they could hit me before I was going to change my approach to them.”

Paxton did make a minor adjustment after pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre noticed a trend in the first few innings.

“I threw some good curveballs over the plate that were down for balls,” Paxton said. “Stott came up and talked to me. They were taking the curveball because they swung at it a bunch the last game. So they were going to force me to throw it for strikes. He told me to bring it in the strike zone and use it as a get-ahead pitch. Then once I got to two strikes, they had to swing at it.”

The Mariners (2-6) appeared to be trending toward another feckless, runner-stranded offensive showing for the first four innings against Astros starter Charlie Morton. Not only had they failed to score, but they had also blown a bases-loaded, no-out opportunity in the fourth inning.

It was met with a chorus of boos from the crowd, displeased with what they had just witnessed in the inning and for the previous seven games.

“Our players know that it’s been a rough week and obviously our fan base is on it and watching everything that we do, and they are fired up about the prospects of our team,” Servais said. “So coming out the way we did, it’s disappointing. It’s disappointing to everybody. It’s baseball, it’s part of it.”

Being booed in the home opener might have provided just a little motivation for a breakout in the fifth inning.

With one out and Taylor Motter on first, Mitch Haniger continued his strong start to his rookie season, doubling down the third-base line, putting runners on second and third. The Astros predictably signaled for Robinson Cano to be intentionally walked, now without the need of lobbed pitches.

It brought Nelson Cruz to the plate with the bases loaded. By his own admission Cruz has been out of sorts at the plate, fouling off hittable fastballs and stranding runners on base.

But this time the big designated hitter came through with the crowd on its feet cheering. He worked the count 2-0 as he had done so many times in the previous games to get into a hitter’s count. And he didn’t miss the hitter’s pitch, lining a 95-mph fastball into center to score Motter and Haniger.

“I was just staying with the approach and get something that I can hit up the middle,” Cruz said. “To do it in front of our fans, it’s more special.”

The Mariners tacked on another run when Kyle Seager hit a line drive to deep right that was caught but allowed Cano to tag up and score.

Seattle picked up two more runs in the sixth against lefty Tony Sipp. With one out and runners on first and second, Haniger singled through the right side to score Mike Zunino. Josh Reddick’s wayward throw to third from right field flew into the Astros’ dugout, allowing Jarrod Dyson to jog home and make it 5-0.

The Mariners pushed the lead to 6-0 in the seventh inning on a sacrifice fly to deep center that scored Cruz from third.

There was some drama. In the eighth inning, Mariners reliever Dan Altavilla loaded the bases with one out and the ultradangerous Correa at the plate. But a well-placed 89-mph slider on a 2-2 count struck out Correa looking. Altavilla got Beltran to pop out to end the inning.

“I wasn’t going to give in no matter what the score was,” Altavilla said. “I was coming after guys.”