While injuries are an expected part of any season, there is still that initial shock of having to cope and adjust when one occurs.

CLEVELAND — If it seems there are more players being placed on the disabled list than ever, that’s because it’s true.

As part of the new collective-bargaining agreement, the disabled list time frame has been lowered from 15 days to 10 days. The five fewer days on the minimum makes it vastly easier for teams to put a player on the DL. For a starting pitcher, it means two starts missed instead of three, and for a manager wondering if a position player might miss four or five games, there is less hesitation to play the day-to-day waiting game and have a shortened bench.

Per ESPN, there were 165 disabled-list stints in the first 25 games compared to 147 a year ago.

But beyond the transactional ease of the new disabled-list format, which allows teams to not wait out minor injuries or players prematurely coming back because of the time away, there have been some very real injuries to key players that will extend past 10 days and could have serious effects on teams’ success.

The Mariners are experiencing that with No. 1 starter Felix Hernandez (shoulder bursitis) and hot-hitting rookie outfielder Mitch Haniger (oblique strain) — both out three to four weeks. They already started the season with lefty starter Drew Smyly (flexor strain) and relievers Steve Cishek (hip surgery) and Shae Simmons (flexor bundle strain) on the disabled list, while losing shortstop Jean Segura (hamstring strain) for 12 games.

Here’s a look at other teams dealing with multiple key injuries.

San Francisco

Obviously, how Madison Bumgarner’s injury occurred has been much publicized. On an off day in Colorado, the ace pitcher made the unwise decision to ride dirt bikes in the hills outside of Denver. With a day of riding complete, Bumgarner was headed back to the truck when he crashed and sprained the acromioclavicular (AC) joint in his throwing shoulder.

“It’s terrible,” he told reporters. “It’s obviously not my intention when I set out to enjoy the off day. I realize it’s definitely not the most responsible decision I’ve made.”

The initial hope was that Bumgarner might be able to come back in a month. But the Giants released a medical update saying that it was a grade-2 sprain that will keep him out until after the All-Star break.

Throw in the fact that an already thin Giants outfield took a hit with Denard Span going on the disabled list with a sprained shoulder. Span is expected to miss much more than the 10-day minimum.

The Giants came into Saturday with a 9-15 record.

In past years, they’ve put together stretches of success, including a 38-18 record in May and June last season to push them into the postseason. But without Bumgarner for three months, it seems unlikely.

Toronto Blue Jays

It’s been an awful start to a season with postseason expectations. The Blue Jays came into Saturday with a 6-17 record — the worst in baseball. Part of the reason for the struggles has been injuries to key players.

The Blue Jays have third baseman Josh Donaldson (calf strain), shortstop Troy Tulowitzski (strained hamstring) and starting pitchers Aaron Sanchez (blisters) and J.A. Happ (elbow discomfort) on the disabled list.

While Sanchez is expected to return Sunday, the Blue Jays might have dug themselves too large of a hole to crawl out of in a tough American League East. If they continue to sink, there could be a push to trade Donaldson, who is third-year arbitration-eligible next season and a free agent in 2019. Happ could also be dealt midseason. Toronto would probably love to trade Tulowitzki, but the $69 million remaining after this season makes it almost impossible.

New York Mets

They got a scare when the seemingly invincible Noah Syndergaard missed his previous start because of a tired arm and biceps discomfort. He’s expected to start Sunday, so there is some sense of relief. With starting pitchers Steven Matz and Seth Lugo already on the disabled list with elbow issues and Matt Harvey not looking particularly sharp, the Mets’ rotation isn’t quite as vaunted and hasn’t been able to offset the lack of run support.

Yoenis Cespedes, who has basically been the team’s entire offense early in the season, was placed on the disabled list with a sore hamstring. He’s not expected to be out long, but can’t return until May 8. But his absence is palpable for the Mets (9-13), who are also missing first baseman Lucas Duda in a division the Nationals are primed to run away with.

Los Angeles Angels

Garrett Richards’ decision to avoid Tommy John surgery by having a platelet rich plasma (PRP) injection into his elbow didn’t yield expected results. Richards was placed on the 60-day disabled list with nerve issues and bicep weakness. After losing their No. 1 starter in Richards, the Angels’ best performing pitcher, Tyler Skaggs, left his start Friday night with a pain in his side/oblique area and is now on the DL.

First baseman C.J. Cron was placed on the disabled list after fouling a ball off his foot in the same game. After starting the season without closer Huston Street because of a lat strain, they’ve lost key set-up man Andrew Bailey to shoulder inflammation and their interim closer and top performing reliever Cam Bedrosian to a groin strain. The Angels have been better than expected this season, but the injuries will make it unlikely for them to sustain the unexpected success.