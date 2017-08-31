Expect the club to call up all the pitchers it can to help out an overworked bullpen.

BALTIMORE — The Mariners’ clubhouse at Safeco Field will get a little more crowded in the coming days. Per Major League Baseball rules, teams can expand their active roster from 25 players to their entire 40-man roster.

With a beat-up and underperforming pitching staff, Seattle could use more than a few extra arms to survive the month and possibly help push back into wild-card contention after an abysmal road trip ended with five straight losses.

In most years, the number of extra players coming to the big leagues is four or five. This year, the expectation is Mariners will be bringing in more than that because of their pitching issues.

If you are a capable pitcher on the 40-man roster, you are probably going to be headed to Seattle soon. If you aren’t on the 40-man roster, but still a capable arm, you might be added and brought up.

So how many guys will be coming up?

“A fair amount,” GM Jerry Dipoto said. “We’ll make some moves in waves, like we did last year. There’ll be a small group added Sept. 1, then as Tacoma’s season draws to a close, there’ll be a few more. We’ll add a couple position players, but predominantly we’ll expand our pitching staff.”

Class AAA Tacoma, where many of the likely call-ups are playing, ends its season Monday. But a few players, mostly relievers, will be added Friday for a series with the A’s at Safeco Field.

“Most of the guys that will be back are guys that you’ve seen at some point during the season,” manager Scott Servais said. “They’ve been up for different stints, filling in for injured players. Certainly we need to add to our pitching staff — getting a few more guys in the bullpen to kind of stretch out some of the outings we’ve had. Some of our (relievers) are tired and are hanging a little bit right now. They’ll be welcome additions there.”

Seattle has all 40 roster spots occupied with the acquisition of Mike Leake on Wednesday. The expectation is that spots will be needed to be opened for a few players who aren’t on the 40-man roster or on the 60-day disabled list and ready to come off. Removing a player from the 40-man roster isn’t simple, and it exposes the removed player to waiver claims.

The Mariners have one healthy position player on the 40-man roster who isn’t on the active roster ­— Daniel Vogelbach. The other position player on the 40-man roster is utility player Shawn O’Malley. But he suffered a concussion a week ago and is on the disabled list. There is a chance he could be done for the season. After undergoing an appendectomy in spring training and shoulder surgery shortly thereafter, it has been a lost season for him.

“Shawn has gone through a lot this season,” Servais said. “I don’t know what kind of status he is in as far as game shape and can he really help us. You are looking for guys that can come off the bench or spot-start for a day.”

If Seattle wants to add a middle-infield type, veteran Gordon Beckham would be a candidate. He has played in 900 big-league games and can play all four infield spots. He would have to be added to the 40-man roster.

With Jarrod Dyson expected to come off the 10-day disabled list Friday, the Mariners have enough outfielders. In the search for outfield defense and pinch-running speed, they could bring back Leonys Martin, but they’d also have to add him to the 40-man roster.

One player who seems almost certain to be added to the 40-man roster is catcher Mike Marjama, acquired in a midseason trade with the Rays. Marjama is hitting .169 with Tacoma in 20 games, but all teams carry a third catcher in September.

And, of course, there are the pitchers. It will be interesting to see who the Mariners call up and who they might add to the 40-man roster. Right-hander Dan Altavilla will certainly return with right-hander David Phelps expected to go on the 10-day disabled list with elbow issues. Versatile right-hander Max Povse starts Saturday for the Rainiers and he will back after that outing.

Lefty Zac Curtis, who has pitched well at Tacoma, will likely join the Mariners as a third lefty in the bullpen. Hard-throwing right-hander Thyago Vieira is also expected back, and right-hander Ryan Garton, who was acquired with Marjama at midseason, could join the club as well.

Two players who could come back as spot starters or long relievers are Oregon State alums Sam Gaviglio and Andrew Moore.

The Mariners have two possible contributors on the 60-day disabled list who would require being added to the 40-man if they are activated: right-handers Evan Scribner and Shae Simmons, who are on rehab assignments with Tacoma.

Scribner has been out most of the season with a flexor-bundle strain, while Simmons was injured in spring training and experienced a few setbacks in his recovery from a flexor strain.

There are also a pair of veteran right-handed relievers with Tacoma that could get minor consideration. Ernesto Frieri and Jeanmar Gomez have extensive big-league experience and some past success.

Notes

• Leake will start Friday night in the homestand opener vs. the Oakland A’s, who will start lefty Sean Manaea (9-8, 4.55 ERA).

Right-hander Yovani Gallardo (5-10, 5.78 ERA) has been pushed back to Saturday’s game, and Andrew Albers (2-1, 4.20 ERA) will start on Sunday.

• Felix Hernandez (shoulder bursitis) and James Paxton (pectoral strain) are scheduled to throw bullpen sessions this weekend. Both pitchers did long-toss out to 125 feet in the past few days. They’ve graduated to throwing off the mound. The initial plan is for Hernandez to throw his session on Friday and Paxton on Saturday.

• Shohei Otani, the Japanese pitching and slugging phenom, took the mound for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in April. In the crowd were more than 30 scouts. The Mariners had two scouts watch him. Otani wants to play in the major leagues.