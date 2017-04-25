Felix Hernandez lasted only two innings and the Mariners lose again on the road this season.

Injuries to Felix Hernandez and Mitch Haniger and losing 19-9

DETROIT — It’s almost impossible to believe the result wasn’t the worst aspect of Tuesday’s loss for the Mariners, but it wasn’t even close.

Really, a 19-9 drubbing wasn’t the most notable negative?

No, it’s an embarrassing margin to be certain, and giving up 24 hits is suboptimal, but it doesn’t count as two losses toward Seattle’s 8-13 record even if it felt like it.

So it had be the interminable fifth inning where the duo of Chris Heston and Evan Marshall combined to give up nine runs on eight hits and let game turn absurd?

Well, that was really bad too with 13 batters coming to the plate as the inning spiraled out of control, and torpedoing any sort of comeback.

But having Felix Hernandez, their No. 1 starter leave after just two innings pitched with arm issues, and Mitch Haniger, their most productive hitter, leave the game in the third inning with what has been diagnosed as a strained right oblique? Well, that would have made a win by a reverse margin even a bad night.

“The game doesn’t really matter when two of your best players leave the game,” said Robinson Cano. “Those are guys you don’t want to lose. We lost the game. They beat us, but you are thinking about your teammates. That makes it even harder. You feel bad for Felix and Haniger. You never want to see that.”

The injury to Hernandez is ominous. He hasn’t dealt with arm issues since early in his career. In 2005, in the minor leagues, he had shoulder bursitis and missed a month. In 2007, he spent some time on the disabled list with elbow inflammation. But when Hernandez was lifted after the second inning and the Mariners trailing 4-2, there was something wrong.

“He had some tightness in his shoulder when he went out for the second inning,” Servais said. “It’s really a dead arm situation. We are going to have him checked out.”

Hernandez gave up a run in the first and a three-run homer to James McCann in the second. Tigers’ players noticed something was wrong with Hernandez.

“I haven’t seen him like that in forever,” said Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler, who has over 80 career at-bats against him. “Hopefully, he’s healthy. He didn’t look right.”

Hernandez missed more than six weeks last year with a calf strain. But any sort of an arm issue with a pitcher is heightened.

“He just didn’t have much tonight,” Servais said. “It was like dead arm. He didn’t have any pain or anything like that. Nothing was coming out. And he just didn’t feel good. Any time it’s a pitcher and his shoulder, you are concerned. Hopefully he’s ok.”

Hernandez asked to not speak to the media postgame, which was unusual, and was visibly upset as he exited the clubhouse. He will fly back to Seattle in the morning to meet with team doctors and have his shoulder examined.

He’ll have company on his flight.

Servais said Haniger is also supposed to fly back to Seattle to have his oblique examined by doctors.

The injury occurred in Haniger’s second at-bat of the game.

“I felt a grab in my side in the first swing of the second at-bat (a foul ball),” Haniger said. “And then running down the line, it was bugging me.”

Replays showed Haniger wincing in pain as he left the batter’s box on his single up the middle and running slowly to first base. Moments later on a pickoff throw to first base, Haniger again appeared to be in pain after diving back to first, grabbing at his side. Servais immediately called time and came on the field with athletic trainer Rob Nodine. After a brief conversation, Haniger was removed from the game.

Haniger said he has been dealing with some discomfort in that area this week.

“It’s been tender the last couple of days,” he said. “But honestly with how grueling this game is, you are always battling something. It’s disappointing. I took all the precautionary steps as far as making sure I was really loose, treating it and trying to make sure things didn’t get worse, unfortunately it did. Hopefully, it’s just a quick return and it’s not too big of a setback.”

Haniger was 2-for-2 on the night with a bunt single in his first at-bat. He’s been the Mariners’ most productive hitter in his rookie season. He was hitting .338 (27-for-80) with .442 on-base percentage, .600 slugging percentage, seven doubles, a triple, four homers and 16 RBI.

“He’s off to great start and been probably our most consistent, hottest hitter,” Servais said. “I feel bad for him.”

Because of the usage of the core area in baseball, most players who suffer oblique strains are out at least four weeks with some taking up to eight weeks to get back to full strength. Haniger has never had any sort of oblique injury in his career.

“The day after — (how) guys feel — for this type of injury is the biggest teller,” he said. “Tomorrow we’ll have a better idea of what that plan is and a better idea of how to approach the next few days.”

The Mariners had already planned to call up Ben Gamel as an extra bench player for the remainder of the road trip. So he will be in uniform for Wednesday’s game against the Tigers.

But it does make the decision to designated Leonys Martin for assignment on Sunday just a little more problematic in terms of overall roster depth.

The Mariners could be calling up at least one pitcher, if not two, as well

The two pitchers that followed Hernandez — Heston and Marshall — were worse. They combined to give up 12 runs on 14 hits with four walks in four innings pitched, allowing the game to turn into a rout.

Heston may have to fill the spot for Hernandez in the rotation, while Marshall could be headed back to Tacoma with the need of a fresh bullpen arm.

The nine-run fifth inning that Heston and Marshall combined on was the most runs the Tigers have scored in a frame since scoring nine against the Rangers on Sept. 17, 2008. It was the most runs the Mariners have allowed this season, eclipsing the unforgettable seven allowed in the ninth to lose to the Angels in a walkoff. It’s the most runs allowed in an inning since giving up 10 runs to the Indians on April 8, 2011.

What is galling about that awful bottom of the fifth for the Mariners is that they cut the Tigers deficit to 7-4 on back-to-back solo homers from Jean Segura and Danny Valencia — Haniger’s replacement — in the top of the inning. With Detroit starter Jordan Zimmermann not looking particularly sharp and a shaky bullpen, Seattle had a legitimate chance to make things interesting in the final four innings. But that hope was buried by a plethora of runs when the fifth inning ended and they were trailing 16-4.

In the search for positives, the Mariners did bang out 16 hits in the game. Segura looked strong in his return from the disabled list, going 3-for-6 with two runs scored, the homer and three RBI. Cruz has also been swinging the bat well of late. He went 3-for-4 with a solo homer and three runs driven in.

The teams set a Comerica Park record for a nine-inning game with 40 combined hits.