The Mariners’ season-opening 3-0 loss to the Astros was packed full of disconcerting developments, but in the big picture, they will mean virtually nothing.

HOUSTON – The best part about opening day is also the problem with it. Every result portends some larger truth about the season when, in fact, it is a tiny cog in the machine, elevated to outsized significance by the heightened focus the day brings.

Which brings us to the buzzkill of the Mariners’ opener on Monday, a 3-0 loss to the Astros that was packed full of disconcerting developments that, in the big picture, will mean virtually nothing. But when you’ve been jazzed up all week – all spring, really – for this unveiling, well, it’s going to be met with disproportionate gloom.

It works the other way, too – unrealistic giddiness over opening day victories, as the Mariners proved by winning nine in a row from 2007-15, with not much to show for those quick bursts of glee (three winning seasons in that span).

What was legitimately worrisome was the sight of Felix Hernandez limping away from the bag in the fourth inning after breaking late to first base on a wide grounder to Danny Valencia. Hernandez hit the base awkwardly, causing trainer Rick Griffin to come out quickly. Gulp. Hernandez stayed in, but was pulled after five at the behest of the trainer.

“Rick talked to Scott (Servais) and said, ‘I don’t think he’s pitching the right way. It’s too early for that,’’’ Hernandez reported.

Hernandez virtually guaranteed he’d make his next start, which would be the saving grace of a toothless night for the Mariners in which they managed just three hits —one of them to the infield. But there’s still a tincture of tension attached to any injury to their once and hopefully future ace. Particularly following a season in which a calf injury severely marred Hernandez’s year, and particularly with the Mariners already one starter down. No one associated with the team will quite breath easily until Felix is on the mound as scheduled Saturday in Anaheim.

The better news is that the remaking of Hernandez was mostly a success, injury aside. He was efficient for the most part, throwing 65 pitches in five innings. He was effective for the most part, giving up just five hits, striking out six and not walking any. Hernandez himself was buoyed by his stint (“I feel really good about the outing”), as was Servais, with the exception of the two solo homers he gave up. The fact that one was to the first batter he faced in the season, George Springer, set a gloomy tone for the Mariners that never really brightened.

“One mistake,’’ Hernandez said with a grimace. “One mistake. It was to Springer. The other one, it was a good pitch. I tip my hat to (Carlos) Correa. He put a good swing on it.”

That latter phrase was not one that could be truthfully uttered many times about the Mariners, who were stymied by Houston’s ace, Dallas Keuchel. Before the game, Servais had mentioned that what he was most eager to see after an interminable spring training was “the flow” of the Mariners’ lineup – “how guys kind of feed off each other and where that leads us.”

On Monday, it flowed like solidified lava and led them nowhere. Jean Segura, newly anointed as the leadoff hitter, got the Mariners off to a beautiful start by working the count full against Keuchel and then lining a single up the middle. But those seven pitches were followed by nine straight outs on just 20 more pitches from Keuchel.

When the Mariners did get Keuchel in trouble, he executed the pitches to work out of it. He retired Leonys Martin on a ground out with the bases loaded and two outs in the fourth, and reliever Luke Gregerson got Robinson Cano to line out to right with runners on second and third in the eighth. That was pretty much the extent of Mariner threats, with Keuchel defusing potential rallies with two balletic plays on nearly perfect bunts.

Servais, of course, struck all the notes about this being just one of 162 games, which can be hard to rationalize when it’s the only part of the season you have to reflect on. Ballplayers, however, thrive on the routine monotony of the regular season, the rhythms of the daily grind that virtually demand an even keel.

“The Astros have a good team,’’ Servais said. “We know that. We have a good team, too.”

The truth or lack thereof of that statement will reveal itself in ways that can’t be foretold in one stinker of an outing, when adrenaline is extra strength. That reality was duly exploited by a crafty veteran like Keuchel.

“We did chase some balls outside of the zone,’’ Servais said. “It’s opening day. Guys are fired up. They want to make a difference, make a big impact. We got away from our game a little bit in that regard.”

They’d better hope so, at least. Whatever “their game” is, we don’t know with clarity yet based on nine innings out of the approximately 1,500 they’ll play this year.

“It’s kind of easy to put it aside because you have so many more, 161 more,” Jarrod Dyson said. “Opening day everyone is pumped up and ready because spring is over, and everything counts now.”

Yeah, it counts. But it doesn’t count as much as it may seem.